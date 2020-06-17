Marcus Rashford: Premier League rivals celebrate footballer's food voucher win

As the Premier League is set to return, old foes put aside their rivalries to show support for Marcus Rashford's successful food voucher campaign.

The 22-year-old Manchester United forward's open letter to MPs resulted in a government U-turn on Tuesday which will see the free school meals scheme extended into the summer holidays.

And while there is no love lost on the pitch, Rashford's work garnered congratulations from across the country - including two of his side's closest rivals.

Manchester City tweeted: "Fantastic work @MarcusRashford, making Manchester proud."

Down the M62, Liverpool also complimented Rashford, posting: "Children in our region will benefit because of the actions of this remarkable role model.

"From Liverpool With Love."

And Tottenham, who Manchester United face on Friday, posted: "Amazing work, @MarcusRashford. This will make a huge difference to so many young people across our communities."

Man United paid tribute to their star, saying: "A hero. An inspiration. One of our own. We are so proud of you, @MarcusRashford."

Others from across the sport had their say.

Former England striker Gary Lineker praised Rashford for his "extraordinary campaign and win", posting: "Great to see @ManUtd's number 10 changing policy at number 10."

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) described Rashford's work as an "amazing achievement".

Meanwhile, the Premier League has supported players' wishes for shirts to don the Black Lives Matter (BLM) message on the back instead of their names for the first round of matches after the restart.

Players will also be allowed to take a knee in a display of solidarity.

It comes as England stars Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lucy Bronze appeared in a video campaign calling for change as a result of the BLM movement.

Players will also take part in a tribute for those who have died with coronavirus and to thank the NHS for their work during the crisis.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has insisted the messages are not overly political.

"I think it is a good thing that players are using their voices to make what I think are ethical and valued judgements, rather than political statements," he said.

"They're supposed to be unifying messages and we support them and so do the clubs."

He added: "We have been talking to the players about how they wanted to respond to the two big issues - COVID and the response to events in America and they made clear what they wanted to do to us and we and the clubs were happy to support them, as were the PFA and LMA.

"We are comfortable, absolutely comfortable, to listen to the players where they have strong opinions and it's right that they express them."