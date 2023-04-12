Marcus Rashford to miss Manchester United's Sevilla clash with injury
Rashford suffered the injury during the win over Everton on Saturday, and could be out for United's next few games. The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Erik ten Hag's side in recent months but limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over the Toffees. "Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday's UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury," United said in a statement on Wednesday. "The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.
"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in."
