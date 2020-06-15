Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star calls for government U-turn on food voucher scheme

Footballer Marcus Rashford has urged the government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme into the school summer holidays in a moving, personal letter to MPs.

In it, the Manchester United and England forward writes about his own experiences as a child, relying on free school meals and food banks growing up, and calls on ministers to "find your humanity" and "make the U-turn".

The national voucher system was introduced in March to help low-income families feed their children when schools were closed under lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vouchers worth £15 a week are eligible for the families of about 1.3 million children in England who are on free school meals, but the government announced earlier this month that the scheme would not run during the summer holiday period.

Rashford has been working with FareShare during the coronavirus lockdown, and the 22-year-old has already helped raise more than £20m for the charity, pledging to "keep fighting" to tackle the issue of child hunger "until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from".

In his passionate open letter to parliament, Rashford wrote: "The government has taken a 'whatever it takes' approach to the economy - I'm asking you today to extend that same thinking to protecting all vulnerable children across England.

"I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your decision to cancel the food voucher scheme over the summer holiday period and guarantee the extension.

"This is England in 2020, and this is an issue that needs urgent assistance.

"Please, while the eyes of the nation are on you, make the U-turn and make protecting the lives of some of our most vulnerable a top priority."

Around five million people in households with children have struggled to put food on the table each day during the coronavirus crisis, while a third of children on free school meals did not have adequate alternative options, according to Food Foundation estimates.

Rashford warned MPs they could lose a generation of fans if they do not act now.

"Understand: without the kindness and generosity of the community I had around me, there wouldn't be the Marcus Rashford you see today: a 22-year-old black man lucky enough to make a career playing a game I love.

"My story to get here is all-too-familiar for families in England: my mum worked full-time, earning minimum wage to make sure we always had a good evening meal on the table. But it was not enough. The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked.

"As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches. Food banks and soup kitchens were not alien to us; I recall very clearly our visits to Northern Moor to collect our Christmas dinners every year. It's only now that I really understand the enormous sacrifice my mum made in sending me away to live in digs aged 11, a decision no mother would ever make lightly.

"This summer should have been filled with pride once more, parents and children waving their flags, but in reality, Wembley Stadium could be filled more than twice with children who have had to skip meals during lockdown due to their families not being able to access food. (200,000 children according to Food Foundation estimates).

"As their stomachs grumble, I wonder if those 200,000 children will ever be proud enough of their country to pull on the England national team shirt one day and sing the national anthem from the stands."

He added: "As a black man from a low-income family in Wythenshawe, Manchester, I could have been just another statistic.

"Instead, due to the selfless actions of my mum, my family, my neighbours, and my coaches, the only stats I'm associated with are goals, appearances and caps.

"I would be doing myself, my family and my community an injustice if I didn't stand here today with my voice and my platform and ask you for help."

Earlier this month, Rashford received a special recognition award from the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester for his charity work.