Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp winner earns Manchester United crucial win over top-four rivals West Ham

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Critchley
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot celebrate Manchester United&#x002019;s added-time winner (EPA)
Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot celebrate Manchester United’s added-time winner (EPA)

It was the last meaningful kick of this game but the most meaningful kick of Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell in charge of Manchester United so far. The stoppage time, 93rd-minute winner pushed United above their visitors West Ham and into the Premier League’s top four for the first time since October, making the minimum expectation for this season suddenly look a lot more realistic, and it could also be an especially meaningful goal for the scorer.

Much has been made about Marcus Rashford’s form of late but, after ending a long drought in the impressive midweek victory at Brentford, this should only lift his confidence further. Rashford did not exactly have much to do, just follow Edinson Cavani’s clever pull-back at the far post to finish off a quick and devastating United counter, but it decided a game that was otherwise low on quality.

Up until that point, United had not done enough to win this game. David Moyes and West Ham supporters might argue they still hadn’t. The goal was followed by a VAR check for offside against Cavani and was tight, to say the least. It was the type that could easily have resulted in the goal being ruled out last season, in the age of armpits, fingernails and thinner lines. The check was completed, though, and the goal was given.

Moyes is still waiting for his first league victory as a visitor to Old Trafford after 16 attempts, while he and his players are beginning to learn how difficult it is to sustain a season-long challenge to qualify for the Champions League. Not that United are suddenly in a strong position, though. Tottenham have three games in hand and can leapfrog them with the first of those at Chelsea tomorrow.

Clearly, it is too early for anything to be decided. But what United have needed is a result to demonstrate that slow, gradual progress is being made under Rangnick. Most of the interim manager’s matches in charge to date have come against teams from the league’s lower reaches. This was the first victory against a top-half side and that is significant, even if the performance left something to be desired.

The first half was so short on incident, you were left to wish that a drone operator had been in attendance. It ended without a single shot on target and even brief glimpses of attacking promise were few and far between. That suited one side, of course, but not the other. United had just about shaded proceedings but were struggling to build attacks against a West Ham outfit content to stay compact and take their chances on the counter-attack.

Marcus Rashford taps home Edinson Cavani&#x002019;s cutback for the only goal of the game (Getty)
Marcus Rashford taps home Edinson Cavani’s cutback for the only goal of the game (Getty)

As is often the case with this United, their only real creative outlet was Bruno Fernandes. The one good delivery of the half was his cross from the inside-left channel, after dragging the ball onto his right foot, but Cristiano Ronaldo misjudged its path and fell a few inches short of making a connection with a diving header. That, and a Ronaldo free-kick driven into the wall, were as close as we came to any sort of breakthrough.

Ronaldo wanted a penalty towards the end of the half after tussling with Kurt Zouma, which recalled a couple of contentious calls involving the pair in September’s reverse fixture at the London Stadium. As on those occasions, nothing was given. Ronaldo was having something of a frustrating afternoon as the lone focal point to United’s attack, though Michail Antonio was not faring any better in the same role for West Ham.

If there is a discernible pattern to Rangnick’s United so far, it is that they are a team of two halves and that first shot on target arrived quickly at the start of the second. If it had fallen to someone other than Fred, it may have been converted, but his shot was easily pushed away by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, making his league debut in place of the absent Lukasz Fabianski.

If anything was going to happen for the visitors, it was going to come through Jarrod Bowen. The in-form winger had been kept at arm’s length by a decidedly out-of-form Harry Maguire during the first half, though began to find some joy once he saw a menacing shot hit the side netting. Bowen then won a free-kick in a dangerous position, earning Maguire a yellow card, and later went on an 80-yard run from the edge of one penalty box to the other, only to be dispossessed as he shaped to shoot.

But that such a run warrants a mention in this report tells you everything about the paucity of good play. One of the other, few highlights was a new Stretford End chant for emerging talent Anthony Elanga, set to the tune of Snap’s “Rhythm is a Dancer”. The 19-year-old responded with a sweetly struck half-volley that dipped and swerved wide of Areola’s right-hand post, and was promptly replaced by Rashford.

That was the first of Rangnick’s substitutes, coming just after the hour mark, but the second and third did not follow until much later. Cavani and Anthony Martial were introduced at the same time with eight minutes remaining, joining Ronaldo, Fernandes and Rashford in the attack. There was an element of desperation about those changes, throwing everything at the wall in the hope something would stick. Thankfully, it did.

Four of those five attacking players combined for the winner, with Ronaldo first slipping the ball to Martial on the break. The out-of-favour Frenchman shifted it left to Cavani, who drove towards the byline. What was coming next was clear, the question was whether West Ham could stop it. Areola failed to cut out the cutback, leaving Rashford to bundle in at the far post. A poor game had been won by late drama to deliver United and Rangnick a potential turning point.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Natalie Spooner primed for Olympic puck drop

    On the eve of Olympic competition, it is reassuring to see that women's international hockey is no longer a tale of two countries. Canada-USA is the rivalry that North Americans love, of course, but Finland, Russia and Germany are all serious contenders nowadays, which can only be beneficial for the game. Canadian forward Natalie Spooner can barely wait for the puck to drop in Beijing. It may seem like a paradox, but she is convinced that the enforced isolation from COVID has actually injected n

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.