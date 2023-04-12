Marcus Rashford injury news: Manchester United issue update on top goalscorer

Marcus Rashford came off during United’s win over Everton (Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is expected to miss several matches with a groin injury, Manchester United have confirmed.

Rashford, who has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the 80th minute of United’s 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

Ahead of the team’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on Thursday, the Red Devils confirmed that the 25-year-old will miss “a few games”, but is expected to be “back for the season run-in.”

A club statement read: “Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury.

“The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.”

United boss Erik ten Hag insisted other players in the squad can step up to the plate in Rashford’s absence.

“We have many more players across the squad who can score,” Ten Hag said last month when asked if the team were too dependent on Rashford.

“I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony.

“We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely.”