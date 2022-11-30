Marcus Rashford: Harry Maguire reveals how England World Cup hero restored his self-belief

England forward Marcus Rashford (Getty Images)

Harry Maguire revealed how he has tried to help Marcus Rashford rediscover his form and restored his self-belief after the Manchester United forward's match-winning display in England’s 3-0 World Cup victory over Wales.

Rashford scored twice and had a telling hand in another goal as Gareth Southgate's side secured top spot in Group B and progressed to a last-16 tie against Senegal on Sunday.

The 25-year-old only regained his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup after an 18-month exile from international football due to his poor performances at club level.

Maguire has watched Rashford play his way back into form at United and said that he and others at the club have done what they can to help him get back to his best.

“I am really pleased for Marcus,” Maguire said. “For the last year or so he has been in and out of the England team and set up.

“I think he has really found his form again for Manchester United and he is a massive player for our club, throughout a long career, you will always have ups and downs and it is all about how you bounce back when you are out of form.”

When asked if he had personally tried to help Rashford, he said: "Yes, I speak to him a lot and I try to give him as much belief as I can. But listen, Marcus is a fantastic player who has had a great career up until now.

“I think this last year has been difficult for him but all good players rise to the top again. I think if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard - first and foremost for his club - then he will get opportunities for his country.

“Like I said, he showed he belongs on this stage. When he gets that opportunity with the confidence that he has, he is a threat to anyone."

Maguire added: “There’s all types of things that you do [to help]. I am sure the coaching staff and everyone close to him try to help him. I am close to Marcus, a good mate of his on and off the field, the main thing is trying to get the belief back in his game.

“Marcus is a fantastic talent and you see it day in day out when you train with him. It was a matter of time until he got his confidence and form back.

“He just need to keep working hard and things will change. A career is a long time, over 15 years, there will be a lot of ups and downs. You’ve got to bounce back if you want to be successful.”