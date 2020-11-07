Marcus Rashford hailed for campaigning work – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.

Football

Everton hailed Marcus Rashford for the work he has done campaigning for free school meals.

Raheem Sterling also paid tribute to his England team-mate.

🙏🏾 my little brother https://t.co/fFMIebuDnj — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 7, 2020

Did Rashford score against Everton? Maybe…

And he got an assist from Juan Mata in wishing David De Gea a happy birthday.

Cumpleaños feliz @D_DeGea 🥳(@juanmata8 might have helped me with the caption 🙃♥️) pic.twitter.com/P2f4n6Vws0 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 7, 2020

➕3️⃣ Best Way to start a birthday day 🥳 Thanks lads 🔴 pic.twitter.com/0LLHqOoTHU — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) November 7, 2020

Rio Ferdinand celebrated turning 42 in style.

4️⃣2️⃣Cheers, settings!Thanks for all the birthday messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tw6eHqyAk — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 7, 2020

Who knew Rishi Sunak was a Saints fan?

Taken 32 years but worth the wait. Now let’s hope it lasts 😬 pic.twitter.com/Wxv7e1suFE — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 7, 2020

Che Adams is a key man for Southampton.

And he loved his Friday evening.

Gary Neville went for Jamie Carragher.

Bit like going from Carra to Me 😂 https://t.co/0mF2ZyqeYB — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 7, 2020

And Carragher bit back.

Before tuning in to watch Manchester United take on Everton.

👀 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 7, 2020

Kai Havertz is focused on a return to action after a positive Covid-19 test.

Thank you for all the messages. Time to focus on recovery and getting back on the pitch soon. pic.twitter.com/7MP0LWM7i4 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) November 7, 2020

Jordan Henderson said goodbye to Liverpool’s training ground.

Alex Morgan is set for her Spurs debut.

Excited for my first match officially in with the squad 🙌🏼 https://t.co/mFRdMFr3uS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) November 7, 2020

Ellen White reached a half-century of WSL goals.

Ayoze Perez was having none of one Leicester fan’s Cengiz Under-pants.

This is going nowhere near the group chat mate 😅 https://t.co/VhYdYXVcXR — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) November 7, 2020

Cricket

An important message.

The Barmy Army made fun of Mitchell Johnson with a US election-style tweet.

🎶HE BOWLS TO THE LEFT, HE BOWLS TO THE RIIIIGHT…🎶#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/fAEycqMYX5 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 7, 2020

Maybe KP needs to stick to cricket!

Rugby Union

Australia beat the All Blacks.

Sonny-Bill Williams could not believe Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s tackle.

Golf

Justin Rose was getting ready for Augusta National.

Boxing

Tyson Fury needs an opponent for his homecoming fight next month.

Tony Bellew was on Bernard watch during the Everton v United clash.

Great finish by Bernard!! DCL just winning EVERYTHING in the air! Boy is flying through the air like a prime #MJ #DCL pic.twitter.com/O4dybLZ7zZ — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 7, 2020

GET IN!!! — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 7, 2020

Dillian Whyte was working hard despite his bout against Alexander Povetkin being postponed.

Darts

Respect.

Michael Van Gerwen enjoyed the Netherlands’ opening win over Brazil.

Back in action later. Really enjoyed last night. Same again tonight @Dannynoppert 🇳🇱🇳🇱👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/iKEEp0IJWN — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) November 7, 2020

Basketball

LeBron James celebrated the election result.