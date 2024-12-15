Marcus Rashford dropped from Man Utd squad altogether

Rashford did not impress in Europe last week - Getty Images/Stephen White

Marcus Rashford was dropped by Ruben Amorim from Manchester United’s squad for the match against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Rashford was substituted in the 56th minute of Thursday’s 2-1 win away to Viktoria Plzen after a disappointing showing.

Telegraph Sport revealed this week that United are open to offers for the 27-year-old amid concerns over his lifestyle.

Alejandro Garnacho was also not in United’s 18-man squad.

United head coach Amorim explained that the decision to drop Rashford was based on what he had seen from the England striker during the week.

“We try to evaluate everything, training performance, game performances, engagement with team-mates, push their team-mates up. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. It is my selection. Simple,” Amorim told Sky Sports.

“I don’t want to send a message, it is simply an evaluation and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It is simple selection.

“Of course the context is difficult because we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.

“There is a communication after the last training which goes to the WhatsApp (group). They receive the information. They [the dropped players] are alright. They had training this morning and I was there. They trained really well.”