Marcus Rashford dealt ultimate snub as Juve prefer pathetic three-goal striker to Man United ace

Man United ace, Marcus Rashford, has been dealt the ultimate snub by Juventus, after the Italian giants knocked back the chance of signing the England international in favour of a potential pursuit of a player that’s scored on just three occasions in the current Premier League season.

It’s not been a vintage Premier League season for Man United or for Marcus Rashford personally, with the board of the club making their opinions on their striker crystal clear.

Marcus Rashford snubbed by Juventus

Stan Collymore is just one ex-pro, now pundit, to suggest that it’s it’s time for Rashford to leave Old Trafford.

The stumbling block of course is his £300,000 per week wages (Capology). Even under normal circumstances, that’s a salary at the top end, but given his poor current form, it’s arguable that Rashford isn’t worth anywhere close to that outlay at present.

It’s surely in everyone’s best interests that he’s moved on as quickly as practicable, though he has been dealt the ultimate snub by Italian giants, Juventus.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United shoots during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 match against Viktoria Plzen. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, the Bianconeri have baulked at the chance to sign Rashford, but would instead prefer his team-mate, Joshua Zirkzee, signed from Bologna in the summer and who has managed a pathetic three Premier League goals since the start of the season (transfermarkt).

Juve want Zirkzee instead of Marcus Rashford

The link perhaps isn’t such a surprise, given that Zirkzee’s manager at Bologna, Thiago Motta, is now in the same position at Juve, and it’s understood that the Dutch striker’s stock in Italy remains high.

What the snub is likely to do for Rashford is further knock the confidence of a player that would appear to be at his lowest ebb as a professional footballer.

It would seem that the best he can hope for at this stage is a loan move away from Man United, and the chance to resurrect his career elsewhere, and away from the constant glare of publicity.