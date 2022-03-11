Marcus Rashford and Chris Martin join mother’s plea for son, 9, to access ‘life-saving’ drug trial

Ross Lydall
·2 min read
Sebastien Hamilton ( handout)
Sebastien Hamilton ( handout)

A mother is seeking access to a trial drug for her nine-year-old son that she hopes could save his life.

Severine Hamilton is trying to obtain a prototype enzyme replacement therapy for her son Sebastien, who has a degenerative and life-limiting condition. The drug, which is made by the US firm Allievex, is being trialled at several hospitals across the world including Great Ormond Street, where Sebastien is an outpatient.

His doctor at Great Ormond Street is said to support Sebastien being allowed the drug on a compassionate basis, after he was denied access to the trial because he took part in a previous company’s trial for a different drug.

Ms Hamilton has been supported in her battle by celebrities including Coldplay singer Chris Martin, footballer Marcus Rashford and actor Hugh Grant, who have each sent Allievex boss Tom Mathers private messages urging him to help Sebastien.

(handout)
(handout)

Ms Hamilton, a producer from Chelsea, said Sebastien had been denied the chance to receive the Allievex drug because he had previously taken part in a trial run by a different US firm, Alexion, from the age of two.

His neurological condition, known as mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB (MPS IIIB), means he loses the ability to remember words and, without a breakthrough, will lose his independence and become wholly dependent on others, before moving to palliative care.

Drug trials often exclude patients who have received other treatments but an independent expert told the Standard there was “no scientific or ethical rationale” to deny Sebastien the drug. He has not received any therapy since his participation in the first trial ended at the age of four.

Ms Hamilton has spoken to Mr Mathers and said: “They have still continued to use the reason there is not enough of the drug.”

Marcus Rashford is among celebrities who are supporting Sebastien&#x002019;s cause (Manchester United via Getty Imag)
Marcus Rashford is among celebrities who are supporting Sebastien’s cause (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

She hopes it would “slow the process of deterioration”. She said: “It’s an awful journey if you just let it progress. The deterioration is very rapid and very ugly.” Martin sent Mr Mathers a video message and Rashford and Grant each sent a letter, both urging help for Sebastien, after Ms Hamilton asked for their help.

She said Sebastien, who is able to attend a mainstream state school, was full of vitality and loved music and riding. “He is very strong physically,” she said.

Sebastien is under the care of Dr Spyros Batzios, a consultant in paediatric metabolic medicine at Great Ormond Street. He is a principal investigator in the Allievex trial and wants Sebastien to be included, Ms Hamilton said. “The more we wait and the older he gets, the less likely it will have an effect,” Ms Hamilton said.

Yann Le Cam, chief executive of Eurordis, the European Agency of Rare Diseases, has been trying to help Sebastien for more than four years.

He said: “The exclusion criteria in a trial that says that patients who have benefited from other treatments are not eligible for this trial… have no scientific rationale or ethical rationale.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.