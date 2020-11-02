Marcus Rashford and Captain Tom among Pride of Britain winners

Footballer Marcus Rashford and Captain Sir Tom Moore were among the winners of this year’s Pride of Britain awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bestowed a special recognition award on NHS frontline staff after thousands of nominations were received for staff across the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United star Rashford was praised for his work with children who receive free school meals throughout the pandemic while Captain Tom was rewarded for his fundraising efforts for the NHS in the spring.

Taylor Swift and David Beckham were among the celebrities who thanked award-winners, who this year included a six-year-old who raised more than £1 million in lockdown and a Holocaust survivor who has worked for nearly 50 years to help fellow survivors.

There was no full ceremony this year, with winners instead being presented with their gongs during personal visits from the award’s famous presenters.

The format was altered to be compliant with social distancing measures.

Captain Sir Tom Moore won a Pride of Britain award (Jacob King/PA)

Rewarding NHS staff, alongside ITV presenter Kate Garraway whose husband Derek Draper is seriously-ill in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in March, the Duke of Cambridge said: “The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has reminded us as a nation of how much we owe to the thousands of NHS workers who have gone far beyond the call of duty this year.

“They have worked tirelessly around the clock, with humility and compassion, in the most challenging of circumstances, putting their own lives on the line to help others.

“It is fitting that we are here today at Britain’s oldest hospital to thank and celebrate our NHS staff and to honour them with a Pride of Britain award.”

Host Carol Vorderman remarked: “Our winners are the perfect representation of the way the nation has pulled together in 2020.

“People have faced challenges unlike anything we could have imagined, but we have all helped each other through them, and that is what Pride of Britain is all about.”

She added: “That is a wonderful thing, and it makes this such a special show.”