Marcus Morris considering reneging on deal with Spurs in favor of Knicks

LAS VEGAS — Free-agent forward Marcus Morris is considering reneging on his agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to take a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Morris, who played with the Boston Celtics last season, agreed to terms with the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million pact with a player option on the second year.

The Spurs traded traded forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards to open up the midlevel exception for Morris.

However, the Knicks now have a one-year, roughly $15 million offer on the table for Morris, sources said.

But there is optimism Morris and the Spurs will finalize their contract, sources said.

Word began circulating at Summer League of Morris’ hesitancy when he didn’t show up to take his physical a few days ago.

Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season for the Celtics.

The Knicks are also reworking the two-year, $21 million agreement with guard Reggie Bullock due to a physical red flag, sources said.

The Spurs have started reaching out to other free-agents wings in case Morris decides to join the Knicks, sources said.

