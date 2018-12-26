Marcus Mariota will try to play Week 17, though stinger made his side 'numb and tingly'

When the NFL flexed the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans Week 17 game to prime time, the league did so knowing Blaine Gabbert could be prominently involved.

In Week 16, oft-injured Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was knocked out due to a stinger. Gabbert came on and led the Titans to a late comeback win over the Washington Redskins. That, a Colts win and a Steelers loss set up a winner-take-all matchup between the Colts and Titans. The winner of the Colts-Titans “Sunday Night Football” game is going to the playoffs. If the Houston Texans lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, the winner will be AFC South champions. If the Texans win, the winner will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC as a wild card.

Mariota said he’ll try to play, but his situation doesn’t sound great.

Marcus Mariota’s side felt ‘numb and tingly’

Here’s what Mariota had to say about his injury to 104.5 FM on Wednesday, via the Titans’ official site, and you decide if it sounds like an injury that will be fine by Sunday:

“It was one of those deals where it kind of crunched, and basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly,” Mariota said. “It was one of those things, man, and it’s unfortunate because nerves are weird, they take time.”

It’s hard for a quarterback to play without feeling in his right side, so this isn’t a situation in which he can tape it up and play. It’s not even the first injury of this kind for Mariota this season; in Week 1 he was hit in his right elbow and had nerve issues after that. He missed Tennessee’s game in Week 2 and didn’t start Week 3, though he came off the bench.

Mariota told 104.5 FM in Nashville that he’ll try to play.

“Just taking it day to day,” Mariota said. “I am doing my best, [trying] to get back. That’s all I can do. I’ll do everything in my power to see if I can go. Again, it is just taking it one day at a time.”

Blaine Gabbert would fill in if Mariota can’t play

If Mariota sits, it would be a chance for Gabbert to have a big NFL moment. He has been derided since he was the 10th pick of the 2011 draft and failed. Gabbert has a 72 career passer rating.

Gabbert played pretty well off the bench against the Redskins, completing seven of 11 passes for 101 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

The Titans will probably rely heavily on Derrick Henry if Mariota can’t play, but they’ll need Gabbert to make some plays regardless. It’s either Gabbert or Mariota playing despite losing feeling in his right side a week ago. Either way, it’s not an ideal situation as the Titans face a game for their playoff lives.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) says he’ll try to play in Week 17. (AP)

