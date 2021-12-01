Marcus Lamb, Televangelist Whose Daystar Network Warned Against Vaccines, Dies of COVID-19

marcus lamb

Marcus Lamb, a televangelist who spoke out against coronavirus vaccines, has died after contracting COVID-19, Daystar Television shared Tuesday. He was 64.

Lamb was the co-founder and CEO of Daystar, a conservative Christian TV network that frequently served as a platform for anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown speakers and groups, NBC News reports.

In a message shared on Twitter Tuesday, the network wrote, "It's with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer."

It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer. pic.twitter.com/EVujL8zotG — Daystar Television (@Daystar) November 30, 2021

Lamb's death comes just weeks after televangelist Perry Stone posted a Facebook update Nov. 18 asking his followers to pray for Lamb after he contracted "a severe case of COVID" and had "low" oxygen levels.

During a Tuesday show on Daystar, Marcus' wife, Joni Lamb, and his son, Jonathan Lamb, confirmed the news of his death.

"He was diagnosed with COVID and then got the COVID pneumonia. But he had pre-existing conditions," Joni said, per CBS News. "He had diabetes, but he kept it in check."

Jonathan said he was "at a loss for words" over Marcus' death, writing on Twitter Tuesday, "My father was promoted to heaven at 4am this morning. His life was truly well-lived and there's no doubt that he heard 'well done my good and faithful servant' when he entered heaven's gates."

I’m at a loss for words today. My father was promoted to heaven at 4am this morning. His life was truly well-lived and there’s no doubt that he heard “well done my good and faithful servant” when he entered heaven’s gates. pic.twitter.com/1Imcz4VxbO — Jonathan Lamb (@j_lamb) December 1, 2021

Throughout the pandemic, Daystar had spread false information about COVID-19 and called the crisis a satanic attack, according to The Washington Post. While his father was battling COVID-19, Jonathan called the virus a "spiritual attack from the enemy," per CBS News.

While Daystar consistently spread anti-vaccine rhetoric, they promoted unproven treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, CBS News reports. The FDA has warned against the uses of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, and the CDC has not approved the drugs in the fight against the viral disease.

Joni said her husband tried to treat COVID-19 with "different protocols," per the Post.

"We were trying to treat the covid and pneumonia with the different protocols we use, including the ones we talk about on Daystar. We used those — I myself used them and had breezed through COVID," she said during a daily Ministry Show Tuesday.

"He 100 percent believed in everything we talk about here on Daystar, things that help so many people around the world with early protocol treatments for COVID," she said. "We still stand by those obviously."

According to the CDC, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and wearing a mask are the best ways to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic. The agency updated its guidelines Monday to encourage all adults to get a COVID-19 booster shot to protect against the newly identified Omicron variant of the virus.

