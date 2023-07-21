Marcus Jordan Is 'Not Afraid' to Have Larsa Pippen Go Through His Phone But Admits It’s 'a Dangerous Game'

When Jordan suggested he might go through Pippen’s phone, she replied, "As you should, I’m very transparent and open with my life"

Marcus Jordan Instagram Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen is revealing her toxic trait when it comes to relationships.

On the latest episode of her and boyfriend Marcus Jordan’s iHeartPodcast Separation Anxiety, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, revealed that she learned to look through her partner’s phone from “one of my really good friends back in the day.”

“I feel like if you really want to know what someone's about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” she explained. “It’s a toxic trait… I'm not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone].”

She continued, “I want to go through your phone, I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them, but not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for.”

Larsa Pippen Instagram Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Larsa admitted that she is “willing to take whatever is on there” but Marcus, 32, called it “a dangerous game,” adding, “You gotta be ready for anything and everything at that point.”

“But look, I feel like if you want to be in a relationship, you have to be honest and open with people and like a lot of times, people don't like that honesty,” Larsa countered.

Marcus then shared his philosophy about having trust in a relationship, sharing, “I feel like in previous relationships too. My exes or whatever have wanted to go through my phone and so maybe that's what's turned me off of trying to go through somebody else's phone because I feel like, you know, you’re either with me or you’re not. You know what I'm saying?”

“I’m with you, I just want to see your phone,” she responded.



MEGA Larsa Pippen supports boyfriend Marcus Jordan during a charity golf tournament on July 20, 2023

Marcus said he had no reservations about the reality star having access to his phone, explaining, “I mean, look, we got the same passcode on our phones… But I think you know, I'm not afraid for you to go through my phone.”

“I know I like going through your phone sometimes,” Larsa replied and Marcus jokingly added, “Maybe one of these days, I’ll go to your phone. I’m going to go through that OnlyFans and see what popping on there.”

The Bravo star had no issues with him taking a peek, replying, “As you should, I’m very transparent and open with my life.”

Larsa and Marcus often discuss their relationship on their joint podcast. On a previous episode, the reality star admitted she was “embarrassed” and “traumatized” after Marcus's father Michael Jordan publicly stated that he doesn’t approve of their relationship.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock; Alamy Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan and Michael Jordan

Earlier this month, a TMZ photographer asked Michael about his son’s relationship with the RHOM star while he was leaving a dinner at Paris’ Matignon. At first, Michael simply laughed the question off, but the paparazzi then pressed further into whether he approved of the romance between the pair, who have a 16-year age gap. “No!” the former basketball player responded.

During the podcast, Marcus explained he had found his father's comment amusing, though Larsa noted that she "didn’t think it was funny."

“I know my dad, and obviously my whole family, we’re so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk s---, it gets us going and gets us motivated. And when I saw it immediately I thought, ‘He’s playing.’ He’s joking, he’s laughing. He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila]," Marcus said.



