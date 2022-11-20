Marcus Jones' late punt return lifts Patriots over Jets 10-3

·4 min read

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots outlasted the stunned New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday.

Jones’ score was the lone TD of the game and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball.

It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York. They also denied the Jets (6-4) a chance to move into first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010. Instead, New York dropped to last place.

The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs when they knocked out the Patriots in the divisional round.

The Patriots moved the ball well at times, with Mac Jones completing 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards. But they were only 4 of 15 on third down and had only one field goal — with Nick Folk missing two attempts — despite getting inside the Jets 30 three times.

New York sacked Jones six times, but managed only 103 yards on offense. Zach Wilson was just 9 of 22 for 77 yards, and Braden Mann punted 10 times.

Back-to-back plays involving Denzel Mims and Jonathan Jones kept the Jets alive late in the fourth.

First, Jones dived in front of Mims and dropped a near interception along the sideline. Then, Mims was called for defensive holding, negating what would have been a sack on Wilson.

But New York couldn’t move the ball with their new set of downs and were forced to punt three plays later.

It was a rough kicking day overall for New England, with a usually dependable Folk bouncing a 44-yard attempt off the crossbar in the second quarter, and going wide left from 43 yards early in the third.

Folk kicked without his usual holder, after punter Jake Bailey was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a back issue. Veteran punter Michael Palardy replaced him.

Field goals by both teams provided all the scoring until the winning punt return.

The Patriots drove to the Jets 6 before settling for a 24-yarder by Folk.

Wilson completed a 34-yard pass to Mims to set the Jets up on the Patriots 25. It stalled there, leading to a 45-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.to

The Patriots had a chance to add more points late in the second quarter, driving the Jets 7. But a holding penalty on Yodny Cajuste, followed by a sack on Jones pushed the ball back to the 26. The series ended with Folk’s miss from 44.

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

Kickoff was delayed 10 minutes by what was announced as “technical difficulties” to a groaning Gillette Stadium crowd. The game began with only a single camera angle on the CBS television broadcast, with limited replay capacity.

The issue was cleared up after the Jets’ first offensive series.

SACK MAN

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon combined with Mack Wilson for a sack early in the third quarter and dropped Zach Wilson for a 9-yard sack on the first play of the fourth quarter to set a career high of 13 1/2 this season.

Only one player in Patriots franchise history has had more sacks in a season: Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who had 18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2 in 1985.

INJURIES

Jets: LB Quincy Williams limped off with an ankle injury in the first quarter after combing on a tackle. He returned in the second quarter. ... CB Michael Carter II left with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. ... CB Brandin Echols was able to walk off on his own power after being shaken up on a play in the fourth.

Patriots: C David Andrews left late in the first quarter with a thigh injury and didn’t return. He was replaced by James Ferentz. ... LT Isaiah Wynn also left in the first and was ruled out with a foot injury. He was replaced by Trent Brown.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Chicago Bears next Sunday.

Patriots: At Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

    DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York. The Bills (7-3) avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half and doing a better job protecting the ball. Cleveland (3-7) rallied within eight points, setting up an ons

  • NFL Week 11 live scores, updates: Lions stun Giants; Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record

    The NFL returns to Mexico City for special Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

  • NFL bad beat: Jets were +3.5 and looking good until they punted in the final seconds

    Jets bettors felt sick at the end of the game Sunday.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball. It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York. They also denied the Jets (6-4) a chance to move into first place in the AFC Ea

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. “We have to do a better job in front of him,” Schenn said about Greiss. “We know that. We talked about it. We still didn't come out and do it. He's mak

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma