Marcus Allen: Colin Kaepernick may not want to return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick may never wish to return to the NFL, even after settling his legal case against the league, former Super Bowl champion Marcus Allen says.

After the Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL was settled Friday, his attorney Mark Geragos said he would not be surprised if the Patriots — winners of a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy earlier this month — made a move to sign the 31-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016.

But Allen, a Hall of Fame running back named Super Bowl MVP in the Los Angeles Raiders' win over the Redskins in 1984, believes Kaepernick may have no desire to come back to the NFL.

"Well, two years is a long time from being away from something like that," he told Omnisport at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2019.

"You can lose the love to play and that's only an issue he has to reconcile with himself.

"Whether he is still interested in playing, because being away for two years from a sport is not an easy thing to do.

"[It's hard] To come back and play with the intensity and love and level that's really necessary to be great again."