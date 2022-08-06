Blinken: China should not hold global concerns 'hostage'

  Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippians, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippians, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center left, arrives for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center left, arrives for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken signs a guest book as he arrives for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken signs a guest book as he arrives for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third from left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., center, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippians, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third from left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., center, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippians, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at second right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at second right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippians, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippians, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, left, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Boxes of medical equipment marked with USAID labels are visible next to Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he speaks at a COVID-19 assistance event outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Manila Zoo in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. Also pictured is U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Boxes of medical equipment marked with USAID labels are visible next to Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he speaks at a COVID-19 assistance event outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Manila Zoo in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. Also pictured is U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, fists bumps with Danielle James, 6, after he gets a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic at the Manila Zoo in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, fists bumps with Danielle James, 6, after he gets a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic at the Manila Zoo in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes a question from a reporter during a virtual joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes a question from a reporter during a virtual joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a virtual joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a virtual joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual joint news conference with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten-day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
JIM GOMEZ
·5 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis “hostage,” after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week.

Blinken spoke in an online news conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila after meeting newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials, as relations between Washington and Beijing plummeted to their worst level in years.

Pelosi’s trip to the self-governed island outraged China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched military exercises off Taiwan’s coasts and on Friday cut off contacts with the U.S. on vital issues, including military matters and crucial climate cooperation, as punishments against the U.S. for Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan despite dire warnings from China.

“We should not hold hostage cooperation on matters of global concern because of differences between our two countries,” Blinken said. “Others are rightly expecting us to continue to work on issues that matter to the lives and livelihood of their people as well as our own.”

He cited cooperation on climate change as a key area where China shut down contact that “doesn't punish the United States — it punishes the world.”

“The world’s largest carbon emitter is now refusing to engage on combatting the climate crisis,” Blinken said, adding that China's firing of ballistic missiles that landed in waters surrounding Taiwan was a dangerous and destabilizing action.

“What happens to the Taiwan Strait affects the entire region. In many ways it affects the entire world because the Strait, like the South China Sea, is a critical waterway,” he said, noting that nearly half the global container fleet and nearly 90% of the world’s largest ships transit through the waterway.

Despite China's actions, Blinken said he told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday in Cambodia, where they attended an annual ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, that the U.S. did not want to escalate the situation.

“We seek to deescalate those tensions and we think dialogues are a very important element of that,” he said, adding the U.S. would “keep our channels of communication with China open with the intent of avoiding escalation to the misunderstanding or miscommunication.”

Blinken is the highest ranking American official to visit the Philippines since Marcos Jr. took office on June 30 following a landslide election victory. In his brief meeting with Blinken, Marcos Jr. mentioned he was surprised by the turn of events related to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week.

“I do not think, to be perfectly candid, I did not think it raised the intensity, it just demonstrated it — how the intensity of that conflict has been,” Marcos Jr. said based on a transcript released by the presidential palace.

“This just demonstrates how volatile the international diplomatic scene is not only in the region,” he added.

Marcos Jr. praised the vital relationship between Manila and Washington, which are treaty allies, and U.S. assistance to the Philippines over the years.

Blinken reiterated to Marcos Jr. Washington’s commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines and “to working with you on shared challenges.”

“Our relationship is quite extraordinary because it is really founded in friendship, it’s forged as well in partnership and it's strengthened by the fact that it’s an alliance," Blinken said.

Blinken arrived Friday night in Manila after attending the ASEAN ministerial meetings in Cambodia, where he was joined by his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

During those meetings, ASEAN foreign ministers called for “maximum restraint” as China mounted war drills around Taiwan and retaliatory moves against the U.S. fearing the situation “could destabilize the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers.”

In Manila, Blinken was also scheduled to visit a vaccination clinic and meet groups helping fight coronavirus outbreaks and then go to a clean energy fair and meet U.S. Embassy staff before flying out Saturday night.

Shortly before Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, as speculation rose that her aircraft might stop over briefly at the former U.S. Clark Air Force base north of Manila for refueling, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a TV interview he hoped “the Philippine side will strictly abide by the one-China principle and handle all Taiwan-related issues with prudence to ensure sound and steady development of China-Philippines relations.”

Huang’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who said “the ambassador shouldn’t pontificate on such policies, especially considering that his country stubbornly and steadfastly refuses to recognize a decision rendered by an international arbitral court and ignores and flouts international law in the West Philippine Sea when it suits her interest.”

Hontiveros was referring to a 2016 arbitration ruling on a Philippine complaint that invalidated China’s vast territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea. She used the Philippine name for the disputed waters.

China has dismissed that ruling, which was welcomed by the U.S. and Western allies, as a sham and continues to defy it.

___

Associated Press journalist Andrew Harnik in Manila, Philippines contributed to this story.

