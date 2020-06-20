Marcondes and Benrahma strike late as Brentford dent Fulham promotion hopes

With 45 league goals between them so far, this west London derby had been billed as a showdown between the Championship’s highest goalscorers Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ollie Watkins. But in a rusty display from two sides with Premier League ambitions, it was instead left to substitute Emiliano Marcondes to inspire the visitors to a famous victory which lifts them back into contention for automatic promotion.

When the Danish midfielder with a Brazilian mother was introduced midway through the second half, this match seemed to be drifting towards a stalemate. But a brilliant assist to set up Said Benrahma’s 11th goal of the season two minutes from time and a smart breakaway finish ensured local bragging rights for Thomas Frank’s side.

These two clubs are separated by just four miles but did not play each other at all between 1954 and 1980 and again between 1998 and 2014 given Brentford’s lowly status. The balance has been redressed somewhat in recent years thanks to some superb scouting and meticulous planning, with the visitors boasting the Championship’s best goal difference as they attempt to reach the top flight for the first time in the club’s history ahead of their move away from Griffin Park.

Construction of the 17,000 seater stadium just up the road had to be put on hold during the Covid-19 lockdown but work has now resumed, although Frank’s hopes of returning to TW8 with a victory were dealt a blow when French forward Bryan Mbeumo tested positive for the virus before kick-off and was forced to sit out this match despite being asymptomatic.

Tarique Fosu – a January signing from Oxford – took his place alongside the exciting Benrahma and Watkins in attack. With top two Leeds and West Brom still to play in a perilous run-in, Fulham manager, Scott Parker, knew that three points were the minimum requirement if his side are to stand a chance of snatching automatic promotion.

In an eerie atmosphere that was accentuated by the Riverside Stand building site, it was the hosts who duly created the more dangerous opportunities in the opening period, with Bobby Decordova-Reid striking the crossbar after a lovely disguised pass from Harrison Reed.

Brentford soon settled into their rhythm, though, and Fosu was unlucky not to open the scoring in the 31st minute when Marek Rodak denied him with an excellent save. The 24-year-old then turned provider with a cross for Watkins but the striker’s header was off target, while Christian Norgaard also went close on the stroke of half-time.

After the gentle pace of the first 45 minutes, there was more sense of urgency from both sides in the second half. Mitrovic had the ball in the net after good play from Neeskens Kebano but the Serbian was frustrated to see the linesman’s flag go up despite clearly standing in an offside position.

Fulham began to dominate possession and Mitrovic came close again when his header from Joe Bryan’s cross was pushed away by goalkeeper David Raya. Watkins was the next to take aim from outside the box but his shot was nowhere near testing Rodak again.

It was Brentford who looked more likely to snatch the points late on as Benrahma fizzed a free kick just wide and so it proved when the French forward tapped home at the far post before Marcondes made certain soon after.