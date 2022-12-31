Marco Silva says Fulham are ‘ambitious but must be realistic’ despite being seventh after Southampton win

Giuseppe Muro
·1 min read
Joao Palhinha scored a late winner against Southampton (Getty Images)
Joao Palhinha scored a late winner against Southampton (Getty Images)

Marco Silva hailed a “big result” for Fulham after their 2-1 win over Southampton moved them up to seventh in the Premier League.

Joao Palhinha scored a late winner as Fulham ended 2022 on a high at Craven Cottage on New Year’s Eve.

Fulham have moved above Chelsea in the table but Silva says they must be “realistic” about their targets this season despite their lofty position in the table.

"A big, big result for us, definitely," said Silva. "A big three points for us.”

Asked whether Fulham can adjust expectations for the season, Silva said: "We have to be realistic and I am realistic in this type of situation.

"We are a really ambitious club, we know our reality and the type of competition we are playing against and the teams we are playing against.

"Today we played Southampton, we know their position in the table and it was tough for us, with the quality that they have.

"We are not in the position to change one word of our target and our goals this season.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground to prepare the next one the best we can."

