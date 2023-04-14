Marco Silva’s return epitomises Everton's cack-handed mismanagement

Marco Silva during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Valencia at Goodison Park - Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The last time Marco Silva stood in the technical area at Goodison Park he was subjected to that most brutal chant: "You’re getting sacked in the morning." What’s worse is it was being sung by his own supporters.

Given that experience, the Fulham manager might consider it a blessing that a touchline ban prevents him assuming a similar position upon his return to Merseyside on Saturday.

Despite that painful memory, there was little danger of Silva receiving a similarly hostile reception from Goodison’s Gwladys Street. The supporters have long since concluded accountability for a series of managerial failures should be directed higher up the executive chain and four dissatisfying years and four managers since Silva’s sacking is further proof of fundamental problems beyond the dug-out. Now, Silva’s 15-month reign is remembered more with sympathy than condemnation, with plenty within the club lamenting what might have been with better luck and patience.

There can be no revisionism of Silva’s final weeks in charge at Everton in November 2019 when a ninth defeat in the first 15 games of the season saw the side drop into the bottom three.

A 2-0 home defeat by Norwich provoked supporters to demand his sacking. He somehow lasted another two games, the final heavy loss in the Merseyside derby making his position untenable.

But of the six dismissals majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has overseen during his tenure, Silva’s is tinged with as much regret as any.

Marco Silva, manager of Everton celebrates with coaching staff after Bernard of Everton (Not pictured) scores his teams first goal of the match - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Moshiri said as much when trying to give Frank Lampard longer to reverse Everton’s fortunes earlier this season, although in typically clumsy fashion he initially seemed to blame the fans for forcing him to act before hastily backtracking.

“I have been impatient. I have been affected and responsive to fans’ feelings and maybe removed managers too early,” said Moshiri.

“That’s criticism (of me) not the fans. What I say to the fans is we should all be a bit more patient and measured. We should implement changes on a more informed basis.”

Silva’s revitalisation at Fulham supports the idea that his Goodison downfall was due to circumstances rather than managerial shortcomings.

He worked for Everton during a period when, briefly, a semblance of functionality existed. It was a time when Director of Football Marcel Brands, who moved to Everton with Silva in the same summer of 2018, was embarking on a quest to streamline the playing squad, control the salaries and focus on recruiting younger players who might command significant fees if they fulfilled their potential.

Silva inherited a bloated 38-man first team squad, a hotchpotch of signings by Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce, and yet in his debut season he led Everton to a commendable eighth place. That looks like a dizzying height now.

Everton manager Marco Silva (L) and Marcel Brands pose during a press conference at USM Finch Farm - Everton FC via Getty Images

He also did it when he was in doubt about the profile of signing required.

“Everton is a club that also has to sell players, so it is necessary to get younger players to invest in,” Brands said at the time.

“That's why we invested in young players last summer. Digne was 24, Yerry Mina 23, Richarlison 21. So we look at the players in the age group 20-26.”

The problems began the following summer when the significant investments in Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbamin backfired, the latter injured immediately after his signing. Silva lost Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea refused to turn Kurt Zouma’s year loan into a transfer. The wheels rapidly came off, Silva not helped by some contentious Var decisions, including one in a critical defeat by Brighton which prompted a Premier League apology.

He could not reverse the momentum, and with his departure Moshiri seemed to lose faith entirely with Brands’ broader football strategy.

Seduced by the stardust, Moshiri replaced Silva with Carlo Ancelotti. Silva must have allowed himself a wry smile when the Italian subsequently spent a combined £70 million on James Rodríguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré, their ages being 29, 29 and 27 at the time. So much for young players on low wages. To be fair, the young side needed more experience and Ancelotti initially oversaw radical improvement, but there is no question Moshiri is still paying a price for veering off course.

Although Brands extended his contract under Ancelotti, his days were numbered, too, especially when Rafael Benítez took over with no inclination to cede control over football operations. The Dutchman can reflect that the beginning of the end for him was when Silva departed.

Where would Everton be had Silva and Brands’ partnership lasted? Few can predict with authority they would have avoided the torture of successive fights against relegation, but given the path they were on they certainly would not have the Premier League charge regarding their spending hanging over them. Moshiri would have saved himself at least another £30 million in compensation to sacked managers, alone.

With Brands the overseer and Silva professionally working within the boundaries set, Everton were on an inevitably bumpy road which needed patience and nerve during the most testing times. Unfortunately for the Portuguese manager, history shows when results spiral out of control no Premier League coach can survive.

In a reign littered with blunders, Moshiri was adamant Silva was one of the brightest young coaches working in England, capable of making a struggling Premier League club punch above its weight.

There is a bittersweet irony that he made the right call. Sadly for him and typically in the Moshiri era, Everton failed to reap the benefits of what was supposed to be a long-term investment.