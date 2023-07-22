Marco Silva refuses to clarify Fulham future after £40m offer from Al Ahli

Marco Silva confirmed he has an offer from Al Ahli but refused to say if he will accept it as uncertainty continues at Fulham.

The 46-year-old has a two-year deal worth £40million on the table but is currently leading his club on their first pre-season tour of the United States.

When asked if he received an offer from Saudi Arabia, Silva simply said “yes” but when pressed on what the answer to it was, he said: “I answered for my club. I will not talk about this situation.”

“I don’t come here to talk about offers and these situations. If you ask me, I will not lie to you, if I receive an offer, of course, the club knows that, but I will talk nothing more about that.”

Silva was pressed further on whether the uncertainty is difficult for supporters, who want clarity and added: “I told you before and I repeat again, I don’t need to say many words.

“I have shown my commitment to this club last season so many times, last June again and my commitment for the club is clear and it will continue.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic has also been the subject of several bids from Al-Hilal and is keen to make a move for life-changing money.

The 28-year-old is Fulham’s best-paid player on £120,000-a-week but is training away from his fellow teammates who are in New Jersey as he angles for a move.

Silva describes the situation as ‘not ideal’ as he spoke ahead of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, adding:

He continued: “Let’s talk about Mitrovic. It is not the ideal scenario, of course. It is not about the offer, it is about himself.

“He is not going to play tomorrow, he didn’t play last Wednesday and he is not working with his teammates. It is not an ideal scenario.

“As you all know there is interest in our players, like Joao Palhinha, he didn’t come out as well. That’s another situation and not one that concerns me but I would like to have a different scenario about that situation.

“I spoke to Mitro already and he knows my opinion.”

Fulham stunned the Premier League last season by finishing in the top half but have seen seven fringe players leave without any new signings joining at Craven Cottage.

Silva denies that uncertainty is stopping Fulham from signing players as they close in on moves for defenders Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu.

He added: “Why don’t the players believe that I will stay? I am under contract at Fulham. Do you think that you don’t sign players because the player is in the last year of his contract or if he has five years on his contract?

“It is completely wrong. My situation is the same as last June and May, and we haven’t signed players until now. This isn’t the reason we haven’t signed players.

“I am speaking to players every single day and if I speak to players it is because I am preparing the future of this club.”