Marco Silva hails Fulham mentality after late 'reward' in derby win over Brentford

Super sub: Marco Silva brought on Harry Wilson and Welshman scored a dramatic late brace (REUTERS)

Marco Silva insisted Harry Wilson’s injury-time double to earn Fulham a dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford was “reward” for his side never giving up.

Fulham came into Monday evening’s game at Craven Cottage without a win since September but ended the night in the top half of the Premier League after substitute Wilson’s late brace overturned a 24th-minute opening goal from Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt.

Silva believes Fulham have already dropped points in numerous games they had dominated this season and was delighted by his side’s victory as defeat loomed.

“We definitely deserved the three points, no doubts about it,” he said.

“We’ve been the best team on the pitch in most of our games. The reality is we didn’t get the points from many of those games. Tonight was more or less the same story. We didn’t give up — tried and tried to push. Credit to the players. We were rewarded with the last-minute goals.

“Sometimes football takes from you — but in the end it’s going to give to you if you deserve it. Emotions were there at the end of the game. It was a great night for the fans. The main thing is to give them these types of moments.

“Tomorrow I am going to see the [players] with a different smile on their face, and they deserve it.”

Harry Wilson has not started a single Premier League game for Fulham this season but was the hosts’ matchwinner at Craven Cottage.

Silva said of the Welsh international: “I’ve had some conversations with him. It’s been a tough season for him in terms of minutes. All the players want to play more. Harry is a good example of that. He has to be patient.

“When the chance came, he took it. He had a great night. A great 15 minutes from him — he helped the team to win.

“It is not the first time that against Brentford we scored a late goal here at Craven Cottage. The last [few] results against Brentford were not good for Fulham Football Club. It is a great feeling [this time].”