Marco Silva confirms contract talks with Fulham trio in bid to avoid summer exits

Contract talks: Tosin Adarabioyo’s current deal at Fulham expires this summer (Getty Images)

Fulham are locked in talks to agree new contracts with Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Kenny Tete, manager Marco Silva has revealed.

Centre-back Adarabioyo has been tracked by the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, AC Milan and Napoli in recent months and is out of contract this summer. He has already rejected at least one offer of a new deal, as Standard Sport revealed in January.

De Cordova-Reid, the 31-year-old attacker, is also due to become a free agent this summer, while the club retain the option to extend Tete’s stay in west London by a further year.

It remains to be seen whether any of the trio will still be Fulham players next season. The likes of Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha and Silva have already committed their long-term futures to the club by signing new deals.

Speaking on Friday about the trio currently set to leave in the summer, Silva said: “Three different things [situations], or two that are different.

“With Kenny, we have an option in his contract. We keep speaking with his agent, but the option is there any time we want to trigger it.

“That’s a different situation than the other two, who are at the end of their contracts. The reality, and what I can say to you now, [is] we are speaking with them and their agents.

“What we try to do is to have them with us. Our ambition, and what we want, is to have them with us next season again.”

Fulham face Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, pitting against each other two of the Premier League’s most lauded managers outside of the traditional ‘Big Six’ clubs: Silva and Gary O’Neil.

Silva was unwilling to look past his existing responsibilities when asked whether he or O’Neil could be the next manager to be given a chance to manage one of England’s elite clubs.

He said: “I don’t know. It’s not important to talk about it. The most important thing is to keep doing my best.

“All my focus is on Fulham Football Club and to keep improving this club on and off the pitch. And I want to keep working with this fantastic and great group of players, to get them better collectively and individually. This is the main thing and the focus for me.”