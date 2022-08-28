Marco Rubio Has An Odd Solution For Student Loan Debt, And Twitter Can't Bear It

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he found a way to pay off his student loan debt, but many Twitter users don’t think it’s so easy.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, after a segment on President Joe Biden’s student loan debt decision, asked Rubio if a politician can be “successful” and “tell people to pull themselves up by the bootstraps.”

Rubio said a successful politician can absolutely do that and suggested one student loan debt solution that worked for him: writing a book.

“I owed over $100,000 in student loans, the day I got elected to the Senate I had over $100,000 still in student loans that I was able to pay off because I wrote a book and from that money I was able to pay it,” Rubio said.

“If not, I’d still be paying it.”

You can watch the clip of Rubio’s literary suggestion below.

Rubio: The day I got elected in the Senate I had over $100k in student loans that I was able to pay off because I wrote a book pic.twitter.com/nTCCb4qvSH — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022

Twitter users who spotted the clip on Saturday suggested that Rubio’s remarks were hilariously out of touch with most Americans.

“We all just need to win a senate race and write a book!!! #bootstraps!!!!” wrote @SILEN_PHOTO.

“Rubio somehow found a way to be less relatable than Dr Oz,” said @UrbanAchievr.

“Yeah, why don’t more of you lazy fucks get elected to the senate and write a book to pay off your debts, like I did” https://t.co/blgQz4cCey — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 28, 2022

Pulled up himself up by his book straps. https://t.co/g3wwKu4YYr — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 28, 2022

GOP is a worker's party now. https://t.co/mGHnFEIM4H — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 28, 2022

I had loads of grad school debt and have written five books and the combined royalties will likely equal that debt in the year 2525 https://t.co/8elsTy6pKY — Jeff Melnick (@melnickjeffrey1) August 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

