What Marco Asensio’s Aston Villa Debut Against Tottenham Revealed to British Media

What Marco Asensio’s Aston Villa Debut Against Tottenham Revealed to British Media

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Marco Asensio made his debut for Aston Villa in their 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Sunday at Villa Park.

Asensio will be with the Premier League side until the end of the 2024-25 season and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Villa will pay his salary in full until June, with no purchase option included in the deal.

Moreover, Duncan Castles shed light on Asensio’s move to Aston Villa, revealing that the club turned down a purchase option for a key reason.

Castles explained that Villa rejected the buy option because PSG demanded a loan fee. He added that the club was hesitant to agree to the fee due to tight Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) restrictions.

What’s being said about Marco Asensio’s debut?

Clive Mason/Getty Images

The veteran played 24 minutes in the win over Tottenham and provided one key pass during his time out on the pitch.

Birmingham Live’s Aston Villa correspondent, John Townley, had high praise for him in his player ratings article, giving him an 8/10 and stating:

“Gave the Villa fans something to cheer moments after coming on as he performed a roulette to create space and keep possession,” Townley wrote. “More flicks and tricks to come.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Haffenden of Birmingham World was also impressed with Asensio, giving him an 8/10 rating and saying:

“[Asensio] dazzled whenever he gained possession and didn’t misplace a single pass,” Haffenden wrote. “Created an excellent chance for Rogers after plucking the ball out of the sky.”