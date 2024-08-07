Marcin Tybura sees Serghei Spivac as 'a different fighter' ahead of UFC on ESPN 61 rematch

.

LAS VEGAS – They're running it back, but for [autotag]Marcin Tybura[/autotag], it's a much more different fight.

Saturday, Tybura (25-8 MMA, 12-7 UFC) takes on [autotag]Serghei Spivac[/autotag] in a rematch that serves as the headlining act of UFC on ESPN 61 which takes place at the UFC Apex. The two heavyweights fought four years ago in Norfolk, Va., where Tybura pulled off a unanimous decision win over the then-25-year-old newcomer.

Since, Tybura has seen a lot of improvement in Spivac (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) – enough to almost feel like a different fight.

"He for sure (improved)," Tybura said at Wednesday's UFC on ESPN 61 media day. "I saw a couple of his fights, and he had a very good performance using his skills, throwing his takedowns, making submissions. I can see he gained some weight, muscles mostly, so he's more power, more strong. For sure, he's a different fighter."

Tybura, who's coming off a submission win over Tai Tuivasa, was hoping to land a higher-name opponent for Saturday. But either way, he's taking Spivac seriously and sees upside in notching a second straight win in the octagon.

"It's always excitement when the UFC calls, offers you a fight," Tybura said. "I've been here long and have lots of fights, but is still the same. I know how UFC was a big dream for me, so when I get the call, I'm always excited. Sure, I rather fight somebody that gets me closer to the top, but I feel like you can gain something in every fight."

A win at UFC on ESPN 61 would make Tybura 4-1 in his past five performances, with the only loss coming against UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Tybura doesn't even want to think about potential title contention, as it's cost him before.

"I've been in fights where I've been really close to getting there, and I didn't manage to do it, so right now I'm just trying to focus on the fight," Tybura said. "That's what I'm doing. It's like my fight with Tom Aspinall, which was two fights ago. Right now, it's like looking for some answers that I don't know yet and look to see to be a top five fighter."

