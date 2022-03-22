Marchand scores 2, lifts Bruins past Canadiens in OT

  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scores the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scores the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammate Erik Haula (56) after scoring the winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammate Erik Haula (56) after scoring the winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) celebrates with teammate Craig Smith (12) after scoring the second goal during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) celebrates with teammate Craig Smith (12) after scoring the second goal during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save on Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save on Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) scores a short-handed goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman(1) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) scores a short-handed goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman(1) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stops Montreal Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (92) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stops Montreal Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (92) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens' David Savard (58) celebrates with teammate Alexander Romanov (27) after scoring the first goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal against the Boston Bruins, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' David Savard (58) celebrates with teammate Alexander Romanov (27) after scoring the first goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal against the Boston Bruins, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a glove save on Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) as Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a glove save on Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) as Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates Jake DeBrusk, left, and Erik Haula (56) after scoring the first goal during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates Jake DeBrusk, left, and Erik Haula (56) after scoring the first goal during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes the save on Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    11/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes the save on Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    12/12

    Bruins Canadiens Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scores the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammate Erik Haula (56) after scoring the winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) celebrates with teammate Craig Smith (12) after scoring the second goal during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save on Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) scores a short-handed goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman(1) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stops Montreal Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (92) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' David Savard (58) celebrates with teammate Alexander Romanov (27) after scoring the first goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal against the Boston Bruins, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a glove save on Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) as Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry (26) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates Jake DeBrusk, left, and Erik Haula (56) after scoring the first goal during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes the save on Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brad Marchand
    Brad Marchand
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik Haula
    Erik Haula
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jeremy Swayman
    Jeremy Swayman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MONTREAL (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist and Erik Haula had two assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots.

Joel Armia and Denis Savard scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 43 saves.

In the extra period, the Bruins brought the puck up the ice and Haula sent a pass in the middle to Marchand. Marchand skated in, faked to his left and went to his right and backhanded it past Allen for his 27th of the season.

The Bruins got on the scoreboard first after a Montreal turnover. Haula sent the puck over to Marchand in the crease and he tapped it in at 9:21 of the first period.

Savard tied it at 8:49 of the second on a delayed penalty advantage in his first game back from an ankle injury when his backhand shot from the high slot deflected off Boston's Derek Forbort and past Swayman.

Montreal's Alexander Romanov was called for tripping, giving the Bruin a power play in the final seconds of the second period. Marchand tried to send both teams to the second intermission with a one-timer but Allen robbed him with a glove save.

The Canadiens then got a short-handed goal at 1:13 of the third as Armia took the puck away from Charlie McAvoy in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway.

Clifton tied it with just under 3 minutes remaining in regulation as he controlled Craig Smith’s pass with his skate before beating Allen for his second of the season.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Florida on Thursday night.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r