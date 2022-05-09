Marchand helps Bruins beat Hurricanes to even series 2-2

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Boston was playing without its top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch and joined Hampus Lindholm on the sideline, but the Bruins twice rallied for their second straight playoff win.

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and David Pastrnak had one of each for the Bruins. Rookie Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.

Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta returned to stop 23 shots for the Metropolitan Division champions.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Carolina, and Game 6 will be in Boston on Thursday.

BLUES 5, WILD 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and St. Louis evened the best-of-seven Western Conference series at two games apiece.

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Perron also had an assist for the Blues.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

