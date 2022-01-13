Marchand has hat trick, Bruins beat Canadiens 5-1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand skated around the ice, waiting for the cleanup crew to gather up the hats tossed over the glass to celebrate his fifth career hat trick.

He stopped to pick up a wide-brimmed purple number that will be signed by the team, dated and added to his collection.

“The hat speaks for itself," Marchand said on Wednesday night after recording his fifth career hat trick in a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. “It just has sexy written all over it.”

Marchand scored twice 15 seconds apart in the first period and added a short-handed goal in the second to lead the Bruins to their third straight win and their sixth in seven games. It was the third game in a row that they have opened a four-goal lead.

"I do believe this is closer to who we are," coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Curtis Lazar also scored for Boston and Urho Vaakanainen got his first NHL goal. Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots as he tries to hold onto his spot in the goalie rotation with Tuukka Rask, the winningest goalie in franchise history, expected to make his season debut on Thursday night.

Michael Pezzetta scored midway through the second period for Montreal to make it 4-1 and spoil Ullmark's shutout bid.

Jake Allen gave up two goals on seven shots in the first 17:11 before he was replaced by Sam Montembeault, who stopped 31 of 34 shots the rest of the way.

The teams were originally scheduled to meet in Montreal on Wednesday night and Boston on March 12. The Bruins home game was moved up, with the hope that capacity restrictions in Canada will be eased by March.

Oskar Steen set up the Bruins' first goal at 14:43 of the first when he fought off Nick Suzuki for the puck and put it on net, where Marchand chipped it in. Marchand scored again 15 seconds later when he swiped a high rebound in as it fell to the ice — his stick barely beating Patrice Bergeron's to the puck.

Lazar was credited with the goal that made it 3-0 when Jake DeBrusk's shot bounced off his foot and into the net as he was being pushed around in the slot. It was still a three-goal lead seven minutes into the second when Marchand started the Bruins on a short-handed break and then finished it by crashing the net on the rebound for his fifth career hat trick.

It was his 33rd career short-handed goal, tying him for 14th all-time with Brian Rolston and Guy Carbonneau and a dozen more than the next highest active player.

GOALIE CHANGE

Rask, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2014, was a finalist for the award in 2020 but played in only 24 games last season as the team managed his workload while he fought hip and back injuries. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip and remained unsigned, saying he wouldn’t play for anyone but Boston.

He signed a team-friendly one-year deal on Tuesday that will pay him $545,000. He took the ice for pregame warmups to the familiar cheer of “Tuuk!”; with Boston leading 5-1 in the final minutes, the fans chanted “We want Tuukka!”

Cassidy said there was no thought of inserting Rask into the blowout. “He’s ice cold on the bench. I think he’d give me the stop sign,” Cassidy said.

“We know that he hasn’t played in months. He told us he’s ready to go, in practice, and he looks good,” the coach said. “We’ll see where it leads. Whether he pitches a shutout tomorrow or is average, we’re not going to make a judgment based on one game.”

Notes: The Canadiens claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Wild. The 2016 third-round draft pick had six goals and five assists in 20 games with Minnesota this season. Pitlick’s brother, Rhett, was drafted by the Canadiens but is a freshman at Minnesota. ... The Bruins assigned goalie Jeremy Swayman to Providence of the AHL to make room for Rask. Defenseman Tyler Lewington was recalled from Providence on an emergency basis. ... Bruins defenseman John Moore left the game with an unspecified injury and did not return.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Chicago on Thursday night to complete the first half of a 10-game road trip while they try to avoid COVID-related capacity restrictions in Montreal.

Bruins: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night in what is expected to be Rask’s season debut.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rocket edge Crunch 3-2 in return from pause caused by COVID-19 outbreak

    LAVAL, Que. — The Laval Rocket returned from a COVID-19 outbreak to beat the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in American Hockey League play on Wednesday. Jean-Sebastian Dea put away the game winner 13:31 into the third period. Brandon Gignac and Alexandre Fortin also had goals for the Rocket (13-10-2), who were playing their first game since Dec. 17. Maxim Cajkovic and Charles Hudon scored for the Crunch (11-11-3), with P.C. Labrie assisting on both. Laval goalie Michael McNiven stopped 31-of-33 shots and M

  • Knicks end Mavericks' 6-game win streak with 108-85 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 32 points, Mitchell Robinson had a season-high 19 and the New York Knicks snapped the Dallas Mavericks' six-game winning streak with a 108-85 victory Wednesday night. Robinson threw down three dunks in a powerful third quarter for the Knicks, who won for the fourth time in five games and returned to .500 at 21-21. He shot 9 for 10 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Julius Randle finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Booed in the last game afte

  • Sharks host the Rangers after overtime victory

    New York Rangers (23-10-4, second in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-16-1, fifth in the Pacific)San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the New York Rangers after the Sharks took down Detroit 3-2 in overtime.The Sharks have gone 10-7-1 in home games. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.The Rangers are 13-7-2 on the road. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8

  • Governments need more than just public health officials for COVID-19 lockdown advice

    Our society has never explicitly debated whether the health-care industry is more important than other critical sectors, like education, as governments impose lockdowns.

  • Lawsuit is devastating blow for Prince Andrew – and the royal family

    Analysis: Win or lose, sexual assault case is unprecedented chapter in royal family’s modern history

  • Tuukka Rask signs with Bruins, immediately asks for Bud Light

    Is Tuukka Rask more excited about being back with the Bruins, or that sweet, sweet beer?

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D