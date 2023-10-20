March for Palestine to be held in central London this weekend

A fresh pro-Palestine protest has been planned for the heart of London on Saturday.

The September 21 march has been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign along with, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

The march will set off at 12pm from Marble Arch.

It comes amid significantly heightened community tensions with more police being required for parts of London with large Jewish populations and a sharp rise in anti-Semitic offences.

This spike follows Israel's reaction to the Hamas attack from within Gaza on October 7 which saw more than 1,000 Israelis killed and dozens kidnapped and held hostage.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “An appropriate policing plan will be in place throughout the day.

”More than 1,000 police officers were deployed at the march last Saturday. Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of offences including assaults on emergency workers, public order offences and criminal damage."

On Friday evening Scotland Yard confirmed a man arrested on suspicion of showing support for Hamas at a pro-Palestine demonstration on Tuesday was released on bail.

Director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Ben Jamal, told LBC he expects the protests will continue every week over the next few months.

The British Palestinian said: “We expect, unfortunately, to have to be demonstrating every week over the next few weeks – potentially over the next few months – and we expect the support for these demonstrations to grow.”

A spokesperson for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: "On Saturday we expect 200,000 people to join us in the biggest march for Palestinian rights in British history. We will be calling for a ceasefire and an end to the violence, for a lifting of Israel’s siege and for full humanitarian aid to be sent into Gaza immediately."

The General Secretary of the National Education Union, Daniel Kebede, announced on X that he will be speaking at the Palestine solidarity march in London this Saturday.

Mr Kebede, who was elected for the position in March, said on X: “Children of the region deserve to live free from fear, violence and oppression."