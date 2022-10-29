March of The Mummies: Sarah Solemani warns childcare crisis is damaging couples’ relationships

Maya Oppenheim
·6 min read
Mother-of-two Sarah Solemani warns it is often the woman whose career takes more of ‘a hit’ than the man’s after having children (Getty Images)
Mother-of-two Sarah Solemani warns it is often the woman whose career takes more of ‘a hit’ than the man’s after having children (Getty Images)

What actress Sarah Solemani doesn’t know about childcare is not worth knowing.

Armed with facts, figures and pithy anecdotes about the UK’s childcare system, one of the most expensive in the world, Solemani annihilates the well-worn but sometimes well-deserved cliche that celebrities do not have a deep knowledge of the causes they lend their support to.

The actor is backing a Halloween-themed protest titled March of The Mummies, which will see an estimated 20,000 women march in cities up and down the country on Saturday to call for the government to urgently solve the childcare crisis and improve maternity and paternity provision.

Solemani argues the impact of extortionate childcare is far-reaching and many wider societal problems would be solved if the UK had more affordable childcare.

“It will affect your family planning,” the 40-year-old, known for her role in sitcom Him & Her, adds. “It will affect your career. It will affect your relationship. The divorce rate is so high within the first year of a first child being born because of the strain. And the vying for whose career is more important.”

The mother-of-two warns it is often the woman whose career takes more of “a hit” than the man’s after having children - with data showing childcare struggles are more likely to cause the woman to leave her job than the man.

But, she argues, childcare is an issue not sufficiently prioritised by politicians.

Asked whether the Conservative Party takes sufficient measures on childcare, she replies: “Their ideology is not gendered. They are so individualistic, that it just bypasses gender issues.”

Solemani with Steve Coogan in ‘Chivalry' (Matt Crockett)
Solemani with Steve Coogan in ‘Chivalry' (Matt Crockett)

But Solemani notes it can be difficult to galvanise excitement when discussing childcare and women’s issues in general.

“The reality is so much of the expectation on a woman’s life isn't glamorous and sexy to talk about. It doesn't grab headlines. No one wants to talk about domestic hours of keeping a house and childcare.”

While these elements of a woman’s life “can be incredibly fulfilling and rewarding, there is a lot of drudgery involved. And people don't want to engage in that,” she adds.

But in Solemani’s view, childcare is inexplicably linked to a healthy, functioning society. Making childcare more affordable would make the UK healthier and richer, she insists, noting early years are a vital indicator of later life.

“It is a financial economic issue,” the Camden-born actor says. “You will make more money, you will be more profitable, you will be healthier as a nation if you invest in early motherhood and early childcare health.

“You will save millions and millions. If you just leave it to rot, you will have to deal with these problems later on.

“I grew up in a foster home, my father was a foster carer. 90 per cent of the children that we had in our home, they were put into care, some from abuse, but most because of neglect. And the neglect was because their mother was completely overworked.”

Starring in ‘Him &amp; Her’ with Russell Tovey (BBC)
Starring in ‘Him & Her’ with Russell Tovey (BBC)

Solemani notes the “greatest indicator” of an individual’s health comes from their early childhood development - the first 1,000 days of their life specifically.

“So the roadmap of your success as a human being, which means the roadmap of your success as a society depends on the emotional, psychological and financial health of the mother,” she explains. “And at the moment, we are setting women up to fail.”

Joeli Brearley, founder and chief executive of Pregnant Then Screwed, a prominent campaign group organising the protest, echoes Solemani’s views.

“It’s the 21st Century, yet 54,000 mothers are being pushed out of the workforce every year for simply daring to procreate,” Brearley says.

“We have the second most expensive childcare in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the third worst ranking maternity benefit and the worst ranking paternity benefit in Europe.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that women of childbearing age are dropping like flies from the workforce. The childcare sector is in a mess; thousands of nurseries have collapsed this year alone. We have had enough.”

Brearley explains the protest will be full of children in Halloween costumes - estimating 20,000 people could descend on cities across the UK.

Demonstrators will march in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff, Newcastle, Norwich, Exeter and Belfast - with Labour MP Stella Creasy and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie due to join the march.

Brearley notes there has been a massive change in how people treat childcare in the last two years - with far more interest in the issue and politicians having conversations about childcare at the most senior level of government under former PMs Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

But she warns there is still a great deal more to be done as she argues politicians get away with overlooking childcare as people do not properly understand its benefits.

“People still intrinsically believe when children are under five, women should be at home looking after the kids,” she adds.

“Part of the issue is people think it doesn’t affect them but investing in childcare is an investment in the economy and growth of the UK. If kids have been to high quality childcare, it reduces attainment gap between the richest and poorest children.”

She says the protest is ultimately calling for a high-quality affordable childcare system for all, as well as demanding investment in the childcare sector, so it costs no more than five per cent of household income.

It currently constitutes 30 per cent of household income in the UK, while in London it is even higher, Brearley notes.

On top of this, they are calling for default flexible working for all jobs, for childcare workers to be paid the same as primary school teachers, as well as ring-fenced and adequately paid maternity and paternity leave.

Recent research by Pregnant then Screwed found around three in ten new parents will not be able to afford to have any more children, while almost half of pregnant mothers will have to shorten their maternity leave as a result of economic struggles.

The charity also found six in 10 women who have had an abortion say the cost of childcare in the UK put them off pregnancy, while almost one in five women said childcare costs were the main reason they decided to terminate a pregnancy.

Studies have shown women bore the brunt of childcare responsibilities, household chores and homeschooling during lockdown, irrespective of whether they were working or not. The closure of schools and childcare providers compounded existing inequalities in how such duties are dished out among some couples.

A government spokesperson says they are “committed to supporting working parents and helping them participate and progress in their working life in a way that’s fair and suits them”.

They have allocated more than £20 billion in the last half a decade to boost the “cost, choice, and availability of childcare,” the representative adds.

“But there are reasons to be hopeful,” Solemani reflects. “Just in one generation, we have seen a complete transformation in the role of fatherhood in families. In the previous generation, a man would not change a nappy or push a pram, and now fathers are engaging in a way that is completely different.

“And actually, they want to be more involved. They want to have better paternity rights. There is still huge stigma for men who take long paternity leave."

Latest Stories

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Can Adam Fantilli make a legit case to go No. 1 over Bedard in the 2023 NHL draft?

    Adam Fantilli looks poised to put up one of the best NCAA freshman seasons ever after his outrageously hot start with the University of Michigan.