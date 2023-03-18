March Madness: TCU rallies, stuns Arizona State with game winner in frantic final seconds
No. 6 TCU was on the ropes on Friday.
But the Horned Frogs mounted a late rally then secured a 72-70 win over 11-seed Arizona State, capping a frantic final minutes with a game winner in the game's final seconds.
TCU extended a two-point lead to 70-67 lead with 24 seconds left on a free throw from All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. But a miss on the front end of the double bonus left the door open for the Sun Devils. Arizona State's DJ Horne responded on the other end with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 70-70 with 15.6 seconds remaining.
DJ Horne Is Clutch
— Sports Man (@SportsM83105469) March 18, 2023
But TCU's JaKobe Coles had the last word. The sophomore forward sunk a floater in traffic with 1.5 seconds left to give TCU a 72-70.
THE HORNED FROGS WIN IT
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2023
Arizona State's desperation heave as time ticked down missed the mark, and the Horned Frogs advanced to the NCAA tournament's second round.