The March Madness sports bar bracket Elite Eight is here. Vote now!

Shaun Goodwin
·1 min read

March Madness quickly turned into March Sadness for many Boise State fans on Thursday after the Broncos were quickly dismissed from the men’s NCAA Tournament following a 64-53 first-round loss to Memphis.

But that doesn’t mean basketball fans in the Treasure Valley should completely tune out of the tournament. After all, when else do we get the chance to watch plucky underdogs come up against Blue Blood programs and knock them off their perch? (Looking at you, Kentucky.)

And what makes watching those games even better? Doing so in a lively sports bar with friends, plenty of TVs, and good food and drink just a quick order away.

As the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments enter their first weekend, the Idaho Statesman’s sports bar bracket enters the Elite Eight. Just eight sports bars are left to battle it out for the honor of being named the Treasure Valley’s favorite bar to watch March Madness.

Boise favorites Taphouse and Ram Restaurant and Brewery face off in the top half of the bracket while The Lift enjoyed a big Sweet 16 win to set up a matchup against Hyde Park Pub & Grill.

Scroll down to vote on the four Elite Eight matchups, but before doing so, also check out all 32 sports bars that were featured in our bracket in the interactive map below.

Voting will close at noon on Wednesday.

