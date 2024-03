Women's March Madness games today: Schedule, how to watch Friday's NCAA tournament games

How to watch Friday's games

The ESPN family of networks will carry all the women's tournament games. So you will find them on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. The first game tips at 11:30 a.m. ET and the last game tips at 10:30 p.m.

What are Friday's 16 women's first-round games?

(All times Eastern Daylight)

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Maine | Noon | ESPN

(6) Louisville vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(1) South Carolina vs. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian | 2 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Duke vs. (10) Richmond | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(1) Texas vs. (16) Drexel | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (14) Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Portland | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(8) Alabama vs. (9) Florida State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Baylor vs. (12) Vanderbilt/Columbia | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

(5) Colorado vs. (12) Drake | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) Oregon State vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

(2) Stanford vs. (15) Norfolk State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

(6) Nebraska vs. (11) Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Predictions for Friday's first-round women's games

Here are the USA TODAY Sports staff’s predictions for all 16 games:

Nancy Armour: North Carolina, Ohio State, Middle Tennessee, South Carolina, Duke, Texas, Virginia Tech, LSU, Kansas State, Florida State, Vanderbilt/Columbia, Colorado, Maryland, Oregon State, Stanford, Nebraska. Full bracket here.

Scooby Axson: North Carolina, Ohio State, Louisville, South Carolina, Duke, Texas, Virginia Tech, LSU, Kansas State, Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Oregon State, Stanford, Nebraska. Full bracket here.

Ellen Horrow: North Carolina, Ohio State, Louisville, South Carolina, Duke, Texas, Virginia Tech, LSU, Kansas State, Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Maryland, Oregon State, Stanford, Nebraska. Full bracket here.

Lindsay Schnell: North Carolina, Ohio State, Louisville, South Carolina, Duke, Texas, Virginia Tech, LSU, Kansas State, Florida State, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Oregon State, Stanford, Nebraska. Full bracket here.

