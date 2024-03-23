March Madness picks: Our Saturday bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA women's tournament
Editor's note: Follow all the women's March Madness scores, updates, highlights and upsets with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.
This is the day many people have had circled on their calendar since Selection Sunday. Caitlin Clark and No. 1 seed Iowa open play in the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday, and they've got their sights set on another trip to the Final Four. Will they get there?
Also in action Saturday, surprising top seed Southern California, 11-time NCAA champion coach Geno Auriemma and UConn, Notre Dame and UCLA.
Time will tell whether Saturday yields the upsets fans have come to expect every March, or whether it's a repeat of Friday, which saw just one team - Louisville - knocked out early.
The first of 16 games tips at noon with Tennessee vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay. If you need the full tournament schedule and where to watch on TV, here it is.
A look at first-round game picks from USA TODAY Sports experts Nancy Armour, Scooby Axson, Ellen Horrow and Lindsay Schnell:
Albany Region 1
(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield
Nancy Armour: Indiana
Scooby Axson: Indiana
Ellen Horrow: Indiana
Lindsay Schnell: Indiana
(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State
Armour: Notre Dame
Axson: Notre Dame
Horrow: Notre Dame
Schnell: Notre Dame
(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU
Armour: Oklahoma
Axson: Oklahoma
Horrow: FGCU
Schnell: FGCU
(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette
Armour: Marquette
Axson: Ole Miss
Horrow: Ole Miss
Schnell: Ole Miss
Albany Region 2
(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross
Armour: Iowa
Axson: Iowa
Horrow: Iowa
Schnell: Iowa
8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton
Armour: Princeton
Axson: Princeton
Horrow: Princeton
Schnell: Princeton
(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV
Armour: Creighton
Axson: UNLV
Horrow: Creighton
Schnell: UNLV
(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist
Armour: UCLA
Axson: UCLA
Horrow: UCLA
Schnell: UCLA
Portland Region 3
(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State
Armour: UConn
Axson: UConn
Horrow: UConn
Schnell: UConn
(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Arizona
Armour: Arizona
Axson: Syracuse
Horrow: Syracuse
Schnell: Syracuse
(1) Southern California vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Armour: Southern Cal
Axson: Southern Cal
Horrow: Southern Cal
Schnell: Southern Cal
(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan
Armour: Michigan
Axson: Kansas
Horrow: Michigan
Schnell: Michigan
Portland Region 4
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Wisconsin-Green Bay
Armour: Tennessee
Axson: Tennessee
Horrow: Tennessee
Schnell: Tennessee
(3) N.C. State vs. (14) Chattanooga
Armour: N.C. State
Axson: N.C. State
Horrow: N.C. State
Schnell: N.C. State
(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine
Armour: Gonzaga
Axson: Gonzaga
Horrow: Gonzaga
Schnell: Gonzaga
(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota
Armour: Utah
Axson: Utah
Horrow: Utah
Schnell: Utah
Bracket predictions for all 64 games
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness picks: Women's NCAA Tournament predictions for Saturday