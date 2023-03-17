March Madness: Only 7 perfect brackets are left after just 3 games on Friday
There were 23 perfect NCAA tournament brackets left — including one made by a 3-year-old — when Friday’s slate of games started.
Just three games into the day, that number was cut down to seven.
No. 7 Michigan State’s win over No. 10 USC knocked 13 of those perfect brackets out to start the day. The and pushed ahead late to take the 10-point win and get into the second round.
Then over No. 14 Kennesaw State in the second game of the day. The Musketeers rallied back from a 13-point hole in the second half to take a 72-67 win. One person had picked Kennesaw State to win, which brought the number of perfect brackets down to just nine.
While UC Santa Barbara gave it a run, and even held a one-point lead at halftime, No. 3 Baylor pulled ahead in the second half to take the 74-56 win in the third game on Friday. That knocked out two more perfect brackets, bringing the number down to seven.
Unfortunately, that game knocked the 3-year-old's bracket out, too. He had picked the Gauchos to advance into the second round.
On the women’s side, nearly three-fourths of brackets were eliminated after just two games. No. 8 South Florida beat No. 9 Marquette in overtime in the first game of the day. Then No. 7 Arizona beat No. 10 West Virginia 75-62. That eliminated a whopping 71.7% of brackets.