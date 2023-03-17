March Madness: Only 7 perfect brackets are left after just 3 games on Friday

There were 23 perfect NCAA tournament brackets left — including one made by a 3-year-old — when Friday’s slate of games started.

Just three games into the day, that number was cut down to seven.

No. 7 Michigan State’s win over No. 10 USC knocked 13 of those perfect brackets out to start the day. The Spartans led most of the way and pushed ahead late to take the 10-point win and get into the second round.

Then No. 3 Xavier just barely edged out a win over No. 14 Kennesaw State in the second game of the day. The Musketeers rallied back from a 13-point hole in the second half to take a 72-67 win. One person had picked Kennesaw State to win, which brought the number of perfect brackets down to just nine.

Kennesaw State, despite leading by 13 points in the second half, fell to Xavier in their first round NCAA tournament game on Friday. (AP/Chris Carlson)

While UC Santa Barbara gave it a run, and even held a one-point lead at halftime, No. 3 Baylor pulled ahead in the second half to take the 74-56 win in the third game on Friday. That knocked out two more perfect brackets, bringing the number down to seven.

Unfortunately, that game knocked the 3-year-old's bracket out, too. He had picked the Gauchos to advance into the second round.

On the women’s side, nearly three-fourths of brackets were eliminated after just two games. No. 8 South Florida beat No. 9 Marquette in overtime in the first game of the day. Then No. 7 Arizona beat No. 10 West Virginia 75-62. That eliminated a whopping 71.7% of brackets.