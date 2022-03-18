March Madness: No. 12 FGCU proves it was underseeded, upsets No. 5 Virginia Tech

Florida Gulf Coast was not a typical No. 12 seed and proved it in the first round by upsetting No. 5 Virginia Tech, 84-81, in the Spokane region.

One of the bigger surprises of Selection Sunday was FGCU's seed line. The Eagles spent much of the season in the Associated Press Top 25 and had notched big wins over LSU and Michigan State. But they fell to No. 12, and their first-round opponent had to play a tough opening-day contest.

Kierstan Bell, who has already declared for the WNBA draft, began heating up in the third quarter and gave the Eagles the separation they needed in the final minute. Her behind-the-back dribble-drive to the basket put FGCU up, 76-74, and her vision 40 seconds later was the game's dagger.

After Kendall Spray grabbed the defensive rebound on the rare missed jumper by Elizabeth Kitley, FGCU gave Bell the ball. She drove, bringing in defenders, and found a wide open Karli Seay in the corner. Seay drilled the 3-pointer to go up by five and FGCU was 27 seconds from advancing.

Kitley's layup cut it to three with 17 seconds, Spray made all four of her free throws to seal it.

Kitley scored a program-record 42 points on 16-of-27 shooting, but it wasn't enough. She was more than half of the Hokies' offense.

