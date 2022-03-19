March Madness: No. 11 Princeton shocks surging sleeper favorite No. 6 Kentucky

It was Kentucky that was expected to pull more upsets in March. Instead they're on the wrong end of it out of the gate.

No. 11 Princeton, the Ivy League champions, shocked No. 6 Kentucky, 69-62, in the first round of the Bridgeport region on Saturday. They're on an 18-game win streak and will face No. 3 Indiana on Monday.

It is only the second NCAA tournament win for Princeton (25-4). They are the second No. 11 seed to win on Saturday and join a handful of first-round upsets on the women's side.

Kentucky upset three ranked opponents en route to the SEC championship comeback victory against South Carolina, the No. 1 ranked team all season. The Wildcats (19-12) were one of the hottest teams in the field and a sleeper favorite to advance to the second weekend.

Princeton controls upset win

Princeton guards Abby Meyers and Kaitlyn Chen combined for 46 points on a hot shooting day for the Tigers. They were a collective 49.1% from the field and worked predominately inside the arc for more than 80% of their points.

Meyers, the unanimous selection for Ivy League Player of the Year, scored a game-high 29 hitting 9 of 21 shots and hit two of the team's three 3-pointers. She was 9-of-11 from the free throw line and added five rebounds.

Chen had a better shooting day going 8-for-15 for 17 points and controlled the offense game plan with two assists, two steals and four rebounds. Ellie Mitchell had a team-high eight rebounds as the Tigers won on the boards, 37-30. Julia Cunningham had two blocks in the span of one minute late in the first quarter that led by baskets by Meyers and Chen to go up by four. They never relinquished the lead.

Princeton led by as many as nine points in the first half and had the 32-26 advantage at halftime. The Tigers are 22-0 when leading at the break. They were off last season because the Ivy League canceled its winter season over COVID-19 concerns. They're one of the best in the nation on defense, allowing on average 50.9 points and keeping teams to 34.9% from the field.

Kentucky takes upset instead of handing one out

BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Princeton Tiger Lexi Weger is enthusiastic about the game during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Kelly Donoho/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Kentucky led only briefly in the first quarter for a total of 2:30 of game time, per the ESPN broadcast. They attempted to claw their back the entire rest of the way and fired up in the fourth. It was too late for a Princeton team that kept hot.

The large knock against WNBA prospect Rhyne Howard is that she doesn't show up in big games. She led Kentucky with 17 points shooting 4-of-14, both falling below season averages of 20.6 points and 44% shooting. The senior hit all seven free throws and added eight rebounds.

Dre'Una Edwards had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double off the bench and Jada Walker chippe din 11 points on a team-best 4-of-8 day from the field. The Wildcats shot 35.7% from the field and were 4-of-15 from 3-point range.

Kentucky is the first school to see its women's and men's teams lose their opening round games against a double-digit seed since Florida in 2002. The men's program lost to No. 15 Saint Peter's on Thursday in the first day of the men's tournament.

The Wildcats were out of the NCAA tournament field a month ago, but became March darlings by winning the SEC tournament. They knocked off ranked opponents LSU, Tennessee and No. 1 overall tournament seed South Carolina in the SEC tournament. LSU is the 3-seed in the Spokane regional and Tennessee is the 4-seed in Wichita.

Their upside was strong and they were upset favorites in many people's brackets, including Candace Parker's where they made the Final Four. Now they're one of the first set out.