March Madness: Miami makes first Final Four thanks to huge comeback against Texas

Miami is heading to the Final Four for the first time in program history. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami is heading to the Final Four for the first time.

The Hurricanes overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to stun Texas 88-81 and win the Midwest region on Sunday. Miami trailed 64-51 with 13:29 to go but a massive Texas drought from the field helped the Hurricanes get back into the game after Texas looked like it was creeping toward its first Final Four in 20 years for much of it.

Miami took a two-point lead for good with a minute to go when Norchad Omier was fouled by Brock Cunningham as they went for a rebound. The call on the floor was initially against Omier — it would have been his fifth — but it was changed and assessed against Cunningham as he cleared out Omier while Omier was in the air.

Omier sank both his free throws to give Miami an 81-79 edge and Texas got just one basket the rest of the way after Miami went up by multiple possessions.

Texas scored just 11 points over the final 13 minutes of the game as Miami mounted its comeback. An alley top from Marcus Carr to Dillon Mitchell with 8:53 to go pushed Texas lead to 10 and could have easily snuffed out any chances of a Miami comeback.

Instead, that basket turned out to be the only field goal Texas had in an eight-minute stretch. Miami turned the 13-point lead into a one-point lead as Texas went cold before Tyrese Hunter’s 3-pointer tied the game at 75-75 with 4:40 to go.