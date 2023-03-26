March Madness: Elite Eight schedule, TV times, announcers and more for NCAA women's tournament

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read

Only eight teams are still standing.

The Sweet 16 round of the women's NCAA tournament officially ended on Saturday night after No. 1 Virginia Tech held off No. 4 Tennessee in Seattle. It’s now time to see who can make it out of the two regional sites and officially earn a trip to Dallas for the Final Four.

Here’s everything you need to keep up with the Elite Eight action on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday, March 26

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 3 LSU

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 2 Iowa

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe

All four women's Elite Eight games will be played on ESPN. (Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos/Getty Images)

Monday, March 27

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe

