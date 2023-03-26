March Madness: Elite Eight schedule, TV times, announcers and more for NCAA women's tournament
Only eight teams are still standing.
The Sweet 16 round of the women's NCAA tournament officially ended on Saturday night after No. 1 Virginia Tech held off No. 4 Tennessee in Seattle. It’s now time to see who can make it out of the two regional sites and officially earn a trip to Dallas for the Final Four.
Here’s everything you need to keep up with the Elite Eight action on Sunday and Monday.
Sunday, March 26
No. 9 Miami vs. No. 3 LSU
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 2 Iowa
Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe
Monday, March 27
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech
Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe