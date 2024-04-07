Advertisement

March Madness: Dawn Staley applauded by Barack Obama, LeBron James, others after South Carolina's 3rd title win

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Contributing writer
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 7: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was doubled over with emotion following the Gamecocks' 87-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's national championship.

It was a storybook win to beat tough odds, as South Carolina became the 10th Division I team to complete a full season without a single loss (38-0). The Gamecocks also made history as the first team since at least 2000 to win a title without a single returning starter, according to ESPN.

Recovering from her tears, Staley expressed gratitude to Iowa's superstar for the excitement she brought to the game all season.

"I wanna personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport, she carried a heavy load, when she's the number 1 pick in the WNBA draft she's gonna lift that league up as well," Staley said. "So Caitlin if you're out there you are one of the GOATS of our game and we appreciate you."

While Staley offered praise and recognition throughout her postgame comments, she and her players drew the same sentiments from major figures in the sports world and beyond.

Former and current athletes laud Staley

Staley has now won two championships in three years for South Carolina, leading the team to a 109-3 record over that span. She has three national titles as a coach but she also racked up plenty of accolades as a player. From her two national player of the year awards at Virginia, to her three Olympic gold medals and six WNBA all-star appearances, Staley is continuing to change women's basketball.

Staley is the first Black coach in Division I college basketball to finish a season undefeated. Angel Reese, incoming WNBA star out of LSU, expressed excitement and gratitude following Staley's most recent accomplishment.

Other congratulatory messages for the Gameocks