March Madness bracket predictions 3.0: Projecting the Field of 68 for 2020 NCAA Tournament

Welcome to Week 3 of the Sporting News’ March Madness projections, known around these parts as the "Field of 68." Heading into play on Monday, 27 teams in the NET top 60 have nine, 10 or 11 losses — in case you wanted a sneak peek into the difficulty of sorting out this week’s bracket.

But we are undaunted.

Our goal is to give you a numbers snapshot for every team, along with a note or two for most squads. This isn't a projection of what the seed lines will look like on Selection Sunday, but an educated guess at how the bracket would look if the season ended on Sunday, March 1. Our goal is to give you some of the information that will be used by the selection committee — a mix of statistics and other relevant facts for every single at-large team.

As you know, even though numbers matter, they aren't the only thing: The committee looks at an entire body of work, a process that includes many factors (injuries, etc). With that, SN's Week 3 projections for the 2020 NCAA Tournament:

For conferences that have finished regular-season play, the automatic bid (in parenthesis) goes to the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. For all others, the bid goes to the team with the fewest conference losses. In case of a tie in the L column, the bid is given to the team with the best NET rating.

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Baylor, Dayton (A10)

Kansas (25-3): NET/Pom/KPI: 1/1/1. vs. Q1: 11-3. vs. Q2: 8-0. vs. Q3/4: 6-0

Gonzaga (29-2): NET/Pom/KPI: 2/2/14. vs. Q1: 5-2. vs. Q2: 4-0. vs. Q3/4: 20-0

Baylor (25-3): NET/Pom/KPI: 5/3/2. vs. Q1: 10-1. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-0

Dayton (27-2): NET/Pom/KPI: 3/6/3. vs. Q1: 4-2. vs. Q2: 7-0. vs. Q3/4: 16-0







Thoughts: With two losses in three games, Baylor has just about used up its entire margin for error. Another TCU-esque slip-up and the Bears could possibly tumble to the 2 line, below Dayton and San Diego State (assuming those two keep winning). Kansas, on the other hand, is a 1-seed lock — as long as the Jayhawks don’t lose to the Horned Frogs at home. Gonzaga is a lock here, as well.

Projected No. 2 seeds

San Diego State (MWC), Seton Hall (Big East), Florida State, Maryland (Big Ten)

San Diego State (27-1): NET/Pom/KPI: 4/4/11. vs. Q1: 4-0. vs. Q2: 6-0. vs. Q3/4: 17-1

Seton Hall (21-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 12/13/4. vs. Q1: 10-5. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 6-0

Florida State (24-5): NET/Pom/KPI: 11/16/6. vs. Q1: 5-4. vs. Q2: 8-1. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

Maryland (23-6): NET/Pom/KPI: 15/10/12. vs. Q1: 7-6. vs. Q2: 6-0. vs. Q3/4: 10-0







Thoughts: Yes, Seton Hall has those seven losses, but Kansas is the only team with more Q1 wins (the Jayhawks only have one more), which is why the Hall is here as the No. 6 overall seed. Hard to imagine any team other than SDSU winds up on the 1 line except in the unlikely case both Baylor and Dayton completely fall apart. Neither Maryland (dominated at home by Michigan State) nor Florida State (lost at .500-ish Clemson) looked much like 1-seeds this weekend.

Projected No. 3 seeds

Duke, Louisville (ACC), Creighton, Kentucky (SEC)

Louisville (24-6): NET/Pom/KPI: 8/9/13. vs. Q1: 4-5. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 14-0

Duke (23-6): NET/Pom/KPI: 6/5/10. vs. Q1: 4-4. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 13-1

Creighton (21-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 13/18/5. vs. Q1: 8-7. vs. Q2: 5-0. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Kentucky (22-5): NET/Pom/KPI: 14/26/15. vs. Q1: 7-3. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 12-1







Thoughts: The top three ACC teams — Florida State, Duke and Louisville — are almost certain to wind up somewhere in the 2-3 range, and the upper hand just might go to the team that wins the ACC Tournament title (if it’s one of those three). Duke lost two in a row, scoring 101 points in a double overtime loss at Wake Forest and 50 points in a loss at Virginia. That’s versatility, folks. And, oh, hi Kentucky! The Wildcats have that Evansville loss, sure, but they also beat Louisville and Michigan State in nonconference play. Plus, their only loss in the last 13 games was at Auburn. Their resume is better than most of the computer numbers suggest.

Projected No. 4 seeds

Michigan State, Villanova, Oregon (Pac-12), Ohio State

Michigan State (20-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 7/7/18. vs. Q1: 7-8. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Villanova (22-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 17/19/8. vs. Q1: 7-6. vs. Q2: 7-1. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Oregon (22-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 18/22/9. vs. Q1: 7-5. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-0

Ohio State (20-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 16/8/31. vs. Q1: 6-8. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 9-0







Thoughts: Oh, hey look. It’s the first two sightings of a team in that dreaded 9-10-11 loss grouping. Both Michigan State and Ohio State notched recent signature wins at Maryland’s expense; in a scheduling quirk, those two Big Ten teams have yet to play this year, with the only matchup set for the regular-season finale. Good times.

Projected No. 5 seeds

Auburn, Iowa, Penn State, Butler

Auburn (24-5): NET/Pom/KPI: 27/37/7. vs. Q1: 4-3. vs. Q2: 9-2. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

Iowa (20-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 29/21/27. vs. Q1: 8-7. vs. Q2: 5-0. vs. Q3/4: 7-2

Penn State (21-8): NET/Pom/KPI: 26/20/21. vs. Q1: 7-6. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Butler (20-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 20/27/22. vs. Q1: 8-6. vs. Q2: 5-3. vs. Q3/4: 7-0







Thoughts: Hey, two more nine-loss teams. What do Iowa and Butler have in common (aside from an identical record)? Both have lost to DePaul, a team that’s 2-14 in Big East play. But both also have eight Q1 wins, which is a great way to counteract their Blue Demon debacles.

Projected No. 6 seeds

BYU, Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan

BYU (23-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 9/11/28. vs. Q1: 3-4. vs. Q2: 5-3. vs. Q3/4: 15-0

Colorado (21-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 22/29/16. vs. Q1: 7-4. vs. Q2: 4-3. vs. Q3/4: 10-2

Wisconsin (19-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 30/24/23. vs. Q1: 8-8. vs. Q2: 4-1. vs. Q3/4: 7-1

Michigan (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 24/15/37. vs. Q1: 7-10. vs. Q2: 4-1. vs. Q3/4: 7-0







Thoughts: The first double-digit loss teams arrive on the 6-seed line, and they took very different roads to arrive here. Michigan had won seven of eight, but has dropped two in a row. Wisconsin had lost four of six, but is currently riding a six-game winning streak. You just don’t know how a season will play out, which is why it’s silly to project NCAA Tournament brackets in December and January (though, I admit, it’s fun and I’ve done it for years).

Projected No. 7 seeds

West Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia

West Virginia (19-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 21/14/18. vs. Q1: 5-7. vs. Q2: 5-3. vs. Q3/4: 9-0

Arizona (19-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 10/17/24. vs. Q1: 3-7. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-1

Illinois (19-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 36/30/52. vs. Q1: 5-7. vs. Q2: 4-1. vs. Q3/4: 10-1

Virginia (21-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 50/45/19. vs. Q1: 4-3. vs. Q2: 7-3. vs. Q3/4: 10-1







Thoughts: The selection committee is going to have its work cut out, as always. Some teams, represented here on the 7-seed line by West Virginia and Arizona, have computer numbers that suggest top five seeds but mostly “meh” resumes otherwise — solidly at-large, but hovering around .500 in Q1/2 games, etc. And then you have Virginia, which is 50 in the NET and 45 at KenPom, but is 11-6 in those same Q1/2 contests. In my view, heading into Monday’s action, that puts them all on the 7 line.

Projected No. 8 seeds

Texas Tech, Houston (AAC), LSU, Marquette

Texas Tech (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 23/23/55. vs. Q1: 3-8. vs. Q2: 4-3. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

Houston (22-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 19/12/32. vs. Q1: 2-4. vs. Q2: 7-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

LSU (20-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 32/40/20. vs. Q1: 3-7. vs. Q2: 8-1. vs. Q3/4: 9-1

Marquette (18-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 25/28/26. vs. Q1: 5-9. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 7-0







Thoughts: Texas Tech is faltering after a surge. Houston’s resume isn’t deep. LSU’s claim to fame this season seems to be losing nonconference games to provide “signature” wins for bubble-type teams — Utah State, USC, ETSU and VCU, all thank the Tigers. And though Marquette isn’t a great team, by any means, no No. 1 seed wants to face scoring machine Markus Howard in that 8/9-vs-1 second-round contest. Scorers become legends in those types of March Madness contests.

Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, Xavier, Saint Mary’s, Stanford

Oklahoma (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 40/34/36. vs. Q1: 5-9. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

Xavier (19-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 43/43/33. vs. Q1: 3-9. vs. Q2: 7-1. vs. Q3/4: 9-0

Saint Mary’s (23-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 31/36/40. vs. Q1: 3-4. vs. Q2: 4-1. vs. Q3/4: 16-2

Stanford (20-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 28/35/48. vs. Q1: 4-5. vs. Q2: 3-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-1







Thoughts: The difference between at-large teams in the 9-10-11-12 range is not great. Oklahoma was one of the last four in last week, but the Sooners went out and beat Texas Tech and won at West Virginia, and suddenly they’re back in the 8/9 game. As long as Saint Mary’s doesn’t lose its WCC Tournament opener, the Gaels should be fine. But if they drop that one, they'd have as many Q3/4 losses as Q1 wins: not a great look.

Projected No. 10 seeds

Arizona State, Indiana, USC, Florida

Arizona State (19-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 49/58/25. vs. Q1: 5-8. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-0

Indiana (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 54/38/41. vs. Q1: 6-9. vs. Q2: 2-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-0

USC (21-9): NET/Pom/KPI: 39/52/30. vs. Q1: 4-7. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 11-1

Florida (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 33/33/35. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 4-3. vs. Q3/4: 10-0







Thoughts: I realize I’ve already used the word “meh” once in this article, but there just isn’t a better word to describe Florida’s resume. The Gators have solid computer numbers — look at that NET/KenPom/KPI consistency! — but their best wins away from home were neutral-site Ws against Xavier and Providence, two Big East schools that took a long time to find their footing. They have four road losses to teams that won’t sniff at-large bids (UConn, Missouri, Tennessee and Ole Miss) and why do I have them at a 10 again?

Projected No. 11 seeds

Northern Iowa (MVC), Providence, Wichita State, *Rutgers, *Rhode Island

Northern Iowa (23-5): NET/Pom/KPI: 37/39/51. vs. Q1: 1-1. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 18-2

Providence (17-12): NET/Pom/KPI: 44/46/34. vs. Q1: 7-8. vs. Q2: 4-0. vs. Q3/4: 6-4

Wichita State (22-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 45/41/38. vs. Q1: 2-4. vs. Q2: 7-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

*Rutgers (17-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 34/32/56. vs. Q1: 3-9. vs. Q2: 4-1. vs. Q3/4: 10-1

*Rhode Island (20-8): NET/Pom/KPI: 51/55/38. vs. Q1: 1-5. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 13-1









Thoughts: Providence is riding a hot streak — the Friars have won four in a row, including vs. Seton Hall, vs. Marquette and at Villanova — but the entire resume matters, and they’re barely over .500 in Q3/4 games (6-4), which ain’t great. To stay in the at-large picture, Rhode Island has a HUGE home game at Dayton this week that it probably needs to win.

Projected No. 12 seeds

*UCLA, *Mississippi State, ETSU (Southern), Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

*UCLA (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 76/80/46. vs. Q1: 6-6. vs. Q2: 3-3. vs. Q3/4: 9-2

*Mississippi State (19-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 52/49/43. vs. Q1: 2-6. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 12-2

ETSU (24-4): NET/Pom/KPI: 41/66/50. vs. Q1: 1-2 vs. Q2: 2-1 vs. Q3/4: 21-1

Stephen F. Austin (23-3): NET/Pom/KPI: 80/104/114. vs. Q1: 1-2 vs. Q2: 0-0 vs. Q3/4: 22-1

Liberty (25-4): NET/Pom/KPI: 66/69/112. vs. Q1: 0-1 vs. Q2: 1-0 vs. Q3/4: 24-3









Thoughts: UCLA was 8-9 at one point, and oh boy were there a couple of Mick Cronin-really-has-his-work-cut-out-for-him losses in there. But the Bruins have won 11 of 13 — five wins against teams with at-large spots in this week’s Field of 68 — and when it comes to seed-scrubbing time, that 6-6 mark in Q1 games is going to play well for Cronin’s squad.

Projected Nos. 13-16 seeds

No. 13 seeds: Yale (Ivy), North Texas (C-USA), Akron (MAC), Vermont (America East)

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Wright State (Horizon), UC-Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot)

No. 15 seeds: New Mexico State (WAC), North Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Radford (Big South)

No. 16 seeds: Montana (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), *Robert Morris (Northeast), *Siena (MAAC), *Prairie View A&M (SWAC), *North Carolina Central (MEAC)







*First Four teams

Newbies: Mississippi State, North Carolina Central, North Dakota State, Robert Morris, UCLA

Dropped out: Arkansas, N.C. State, Norfolk State, Saint Francis, South Dakota State



First four out

N.C. State (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 55/53/54. vs. Q1: 4-4. vs. Q2: 5-4. vs. Q3/4: 9-3

Cincinnati (18-10): NET/Pom/KPI: 53/44/29. vs. Q1: 2-6. vs. Q2: 6-0. vs. Q3/4: 10-4

Texas (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 59/54/50. vs. Q1: 4-7. vs. Q2: 2-4. vs. Q3/4: 12-0

Utah State (21-8): NET/Pom/KPI: 38/42/70. vs. Q1: 2-4. vs. Q2: 2-2. vs. Q3/4: 17-2







Next four out

Richmond (22-7): NET/Pom/KPI: 48/50/45. vs. Q1: 3-4. vs. Q2: 1-2. vs. Q3/4: 18-1

Purdue (15-14): NET/Pom/KPI: 35/25/58. vs. Q1: 4-11. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 7-1

Alabama (16-13): NET/Pom/KPI: 42/48/47. vs. Q1: 1-7. vs. Q2: 7-4. vs. Q3/4: 8-2

Arkansas (18-11): NET/Pom/KPI: 47/47/42. vs. Q1: 2-6. vs. Q2: 3-5. vs. Q3/4: 13-0





