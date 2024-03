March Madness bracket picks for Thursday's first round of the men's NCAA Tournament

You've looked at your NCAA men's tournament bracket once. You've read through it twice. Maybe even three times. And yet you're still wondering if you might need some more assistance to make sure you have everything right before entering your pool.

There's sure to be upsets. That's why it's called March Madness. There's sure to be teams that bust brackets. And there surely will be some favorites that make it through to the Final Four.

USA TODAY Sports is here to help. We have our bracket tips for you to review. And our five experts have filled out their brackets, and we've provided their picks below for every first-round game Thursday. The results might surprise you.

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 12:15 p.m., CBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: Mississippi State

Paul Myerberg's pick: Michigan State

Erick Smith's pick: Michigan State

Eddie Timanus' pick: Mississippi State

Dan Wolken's pick: Mississippi State

No. 6 Brigham Young vs. No. 11 Duquesne, 12:40 p.m., truTV

Jordan Mendoza pick: Duquesne

Paul Myerberg's pick: Brigham Young

Erick Smith's pick: Brigham Young

Eddie Timanus' pick: Brigham Young

Dan Wolken's pick: Brigham Young

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron, 1:30 p.m., TNT

Jordan Mendoza pick: Creighton

Paul Myerberg's pick: Creighton

Erick Smith's pick: Creighton

Eddie Timanus' pick: Creighton

Dan Wolken's pick: Creighton

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State, 2 p.m., TBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: Arizona

Paul Myerberg's pick: Arizona

Erick Smith's pick: Arizona

Eddie Timanus' pick: Arizona

Dan Wolken's pick: Arizona

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner, 2:45 p.m., CBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: North Carolina

Paul Myerberg's pick: North Carolina

Erick Smith's pick: North Carolina

Eddie Timanus' pick: North Carolina

Dan Wolken's pick: North Carolina

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State, 3:10 p.m., truTV

Jordan Mendoza pick: Illinois

Paul Myerberg's pick: Illinois

Erick Smith's pick: Illinois

Eddie Timanus' pick: Illinois

Dan Wolken's pick: Illinois

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon, 4 p.m., TNT

Jordan Mendoza pick: Oregon

Paul Myerberg's pick: South Carolina

Erick Smith's pick: South Carolina

Eddie Timanus' pick: South Carolina

Dan Wolken's pick: Oregon

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: Nevada

Paul Myerberg's pick: Dayton

Erick Smith's pick: Nevada

Eddie Timanus' pick: Nevada

Dan Wolken's pick: Dayton

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State, 6:50 p.m., TNT

Jordan Mendoza pick: Colorado State

Paul Myerberg's pick: Texas

Erick Smith's pick: Texas

Eddie Timanus' pick: Colorado State

Dan Wolken's pick: Texas

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland, 7:10 p.m., CBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: Kentucky

Paul Myerberg's pick: Kentucky

Erick Smith's pick: Kentucky

Eddie Timanus' pick: Kentucky

Dan Wolken's pick: Kentucky

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State, 7:25 p.m., TBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: McNeese State

Paul Myerberg's pick: Gonzaga

Erick Smith's pick: McNeese State

Eddie Timanus' pick: Gonzaga

Dan Wolken's pick: McNeese State

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State, 7:35 p.m., truTV

Jordan Mendoza pick: Iowa State

Paul Myerberg's pick: Iowa State

Erick Smith's pick: Iowa State

Eddie Timanus' pick: Iowa State

Dan Wolken's pick: Iowa State

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's, 9:20 p.m., TNT

Jordan Mendoza pick: Tennessee

Paul Myerberg's pick: Tennessee

Erick Smith's pick: Tennessee

Eddie Timanus' pick: Tennessee

Dan Wolken's pick: Tennessee

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 North Carolina State, 9:40 p.m., CBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: Texas Tech

Paul Myerberg's pick: Texas Tech

Erick Smith's pick: Texas Tech

Eddie Timanus' pick: North Carolina State

Dan Wolken's pick: Texas Tech

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford, 9:55 p.m., TBS

Jordan Mendoza pick: Samford

Paul Myerberg's pick: Kansas

Erick Smith's pick: Kansas

Eddie Timanus' pick: Samford

Dan Wolken's pick: Samford

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake, 10:05 p.m., truTV

Jordan Mendoza pick: Washington State

Paul Myerberg's pick: Drake

Erick Smith's pick: Drake

Eddie Timanus' pick: Drake

Dan Wolken's pick: Washington State

