March Madness schedule 2019: Dates, times, TV channels, live stream for every NCAA Tournament game

March Madness is finally here.

Below are the important dates, locations, times and TV channels for the entire 2019 NCAA Tournament schedule: Everything you need to know to tune in to college basketball's Big Dance, which runs March 19-April 8.

Sporting News will keep you updated with scores and schedules throughout the entire tournament, from the First Four to the national championship game.

That said, here's everything you need to know to tune in to the latest edition of March Madness:

March Madness TV channels, live stream

The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast across several stations, including truTV, CBS, TNT and TBS. TruTV will broadcast the First Four (March 19-20). CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS will all broadcast portions of the first- and second-round games from March 21-24. From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight (March 28-31) will be covered exclusively by CBS and TBS. CBS hold broadcast rights for the Final Four (April 6) and national championship game (April 8).

The primary outlet for live-streaming 2019 NCAA Tournament games is March Madness Live, the NCAA's digital platform available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson are CBS's lead boradcast team and will call the Final Four national semifinals and championship game.

Printable 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket

You can get an updated, printable NCAA Tournament bracket here to fill out before the tournament begins. Sporting News will continue to update the bracket as games are played.

Bracket-FTR1.jpg
Bracket-FTR1.jpg

Download a printable NCAA Tournament bracket (PDF) above.

NCAA Tournament schedule 2019

(all times Eastern)

Round

Location

Date

TV

First Four

Dayton, Ohio

March 19-20

truTV

First, second rounds

Hartford, Conn.

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Salt Lake City

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Des Moines, Iowa

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Jacksonville, Fla.

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Tulsa, Okla.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Columbus, Ohio

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Columbia, S.C.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

San Jose, Calif.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

South Regional

Louisville, Ky.

March 28, 30

CBS, TBS

West Regional

Anaheim, Calif.

March 28, 30

CBS, TBS

East Regional

Washington, D.C.

March 29, 31

CBS, TBS

Midwest Regional

Kansas City, Mo.

March 29, 31

CBS

Final Four

Minneapolis

April 6

CBS

National championship

Minneapolis

April 8

CBS

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Matchup

Time

TV

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

6:40 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Belmont 81, Temple 70

9:10 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Wednesday, March 20

Matchup

Time

TV

NC Central vs. North Dakota State

6:40 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Arizona State vs. St. John's

9 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

First Round

Thursday, March 21

Matchup

Time

TV

Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10)

12:15 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

LSU (3) vs. Yale (14)

12:40 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)

1:30 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (13)

2:00 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15)

2:30 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

Maryland (6) vs. Belmont (11)

3 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13)

3:50 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12)

4:20 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10)

6:50 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

Kentucky (2) vs. Abelene Christian (15)

7:10 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11)

7:20 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Gonzaga (1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (16)

7:27 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15)

9:15 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10)

9:30 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14)

9:45 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9)

9:55 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Friday, March 22

Matchup

Time

TV

Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10)

12:15 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)

12:40 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14)

1:30 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13)

2:00 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15)

2:30 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16)

3 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona St./St. John's (11)

3:50 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12)

4:20 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9)

6:50 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

Duke (1) vs. N.C. Central/North Dakota State (16)

7:10 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14)

7:20 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12)

7:27 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16)

9:15 p.m. ET

TNT/fuboTV

VCU (8) vs. UCF (9)

9:30 p.m. ET

CBS/fuboTV

Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11)

9:45 p.m. ET

TBS/fuboTV

Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis 13)

9:55 p.m. ET

truTV/fuboTV

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

Matchup

Time

TV

TBD vs. TBD

Noon

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

2:30 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

5 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

6 p.m.

TNT

TBD vs. TBD

7 p.m.

TBS

TBD vs. TBD

7:30 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

8:30 p.m.

TNT

TBD vs. TBD

9:30 p.m.

TBS

Sunday, March 24

Matchup

Time

TV

TBD vs. TBD

Noon

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

2:30 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

5 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

6 p.m.

TNT

TBD vs. TBD

7 p.m.

TBS

TBD vs. TBD

7:30 p.m.

truTV

TBD vs. TBD

8:30 p.m.

TNT

TBD vs. TBD

9:30 p.m.

TBS

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Matchup

Time

TV

TBD vs. TBD

7 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

7:15 p.m.

TBS

TBD vs. TBD

9:30 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

9:45 p.m.

TBS

Friday, March 29

Matchup

Time

TV

TBD vs. TBD

7 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

7:15 p.m.

TBS

TBD vs. TBD

9:30 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

9:45 p.m.

TBS

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

Matchup

Location

TV

TBD vs. TBD

Louisville, Ky.

CBS, TBS

TBD vs. TBD

Anaheim, Calif.

CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 31

Matchup

Location

TV

TBD vs. TBD

Washington, D.C.

CBS, TBS

TBD vs. TBD

Kansas City, Mo.

CBS, TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

Matchup

Time

TV

TBD vs. TBD

6 p.m.

CBS

TBD vs. TBD

8:30 p.m.

CBS

National championship

Monday, April 8

Matchup

Location

TV

TBD vs. TBD

9 p.m.

CBS

