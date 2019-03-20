March Madness schedule 2019: Dates, times, TV channels, live stream for every NCAA Tournament game

March Madness is finally here.

Below are the important dates, locations, times and TV channels for the entire 2019 NCAA Tournament schedule: Everything you need to know to tune in to college basketball's Big Dance, which runs March 19-April 8.

MORE: Watch March Madness games live & on-demand with fuboTV (7-day trial)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sporting News will keep you updated with scores and schedules throughout the entire tournament, from the First Four to the national championship game.

That said, here's everything you need to know to tune in to the latest edition of March Madness:

SN's MARCH MADNESS HQ

Predictor tool | Best bracket names | Tickets



March Madness TV channels, live stream

The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast across several stations, including truTV, CBS, TNT and TBS. TruTV will broadcast the First Four (March 19-20). CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS will all broadcast portions of the first- and second-round games from March 21-24. From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight (March 28-31) will be covered exclusively by CBS and TBS. CBS hold broadcast rights for the Final Four (April 6) and national championship game (April 8).

MORE: What channel is truTV?

The primary outlet for live-streaming 2019 NCAA Tournament games is March Madness Live, the NCAA's digital platform available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson are CBS's lead boradcast team and will call the Final Four national semifinals and championship game.

You can get an updated, printable NCAA Tournament bracket here to fill out before the tournament begins. Sporting News will continue to update the bracket as games are played.

Story continues

BRACKET TIPS: KenPom | Play the odds | Idiot's guide

Download a printable NCAA Tournament bracket (PDF) above.

NCAA Tournament schedule 2019

(all times Eastern)

Round Location Date TV First Four Dayton, Ohio March 19-20 truTV First, second rounds Hartford, Conn. March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Salt Lake City March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Des Moines, Iowa March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Jacksonville, Fla. March 21, 23 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Tulsa, Okla. March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Columbus, Ohio March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds Columbia, S.C. March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS First, second rounds San Jose, Calif. March 22, 24 CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS South Regional Louisville, Ky. March 28, 30 CBS, TBS West Regional Anaheim, Calif. March 28, 30 CBS, TBS East Regional Washington, D.C. March 29, 31 CBS, TBS Midwest Regional Kansas City, Mo. March 29, 31 CBS Final Four Minneapolis April 6 CBS National championship Minneapolis April 8 CBS

SN's BRACKET GUIDES: SOUTH | EAST | WEST | MIDWEST

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Wednesday, March 20

Matchup Time TV NC Central vs. North Dakota State 6:40 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV Arizona State vs. St. John's 9 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV

MORE BRACKET PICKS: DeCourcy (Duke) | Bender (Duke) | Fagan (Duke)

First Round

Thursday, March 21

Matchup Time TV Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10) 12:15 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV LSU (3) vs. Yale (14) 12:40 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12) 1:30 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (13) 2:00 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15) 2:30 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV Maryland (6) vs. Belmont (11) 3 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13) 3:50 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12) 4:20 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10) 6:50 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV Kentucky (2) vs. Abelene Christian (15) 7:10 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11) 7:20 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Gonzaga (1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (16) 7:27 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15) 9:15 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10) 9:30 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14) 9:45 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9) 9:55 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV

Friday, March 22

Matchup Time TV Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10) 12:15 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9) 12:40 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14) 1:30 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13) 2:00 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15) 2:30 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16) 3 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona St./St. John's (11) 3:50 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12) 4:20 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9) 6:50 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV Duke (1) vs. N.C. Central/North Dakota State (16) 7:10 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14) 7:20 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12) 7:27 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16) 9:15 p.m. ET TNT/fuboTV VCU (8) vs. UCF (9) 9:30 p.m. ET CBS/fuboTV Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11) 9:45 p.m. ET TBS/fuboTV Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis 13) 9:55 p.m. ET truTV/fuboTV

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

Matchup Time TV TBD vs. TBD Noon CBS TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 24

Matchup Time TV TBD vs. TBD Noon CBS TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. truTV TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TNT TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. TBS

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Matchup Time TV TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 7:15 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 9:45 p.m. TBS

Friday, March 29

Matchup Time TV TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 7:15 p.m. TBS TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 9:45 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

Matchup Location TV TBD vs. TBD Louisville, Ky. CBS, TBS TBD vs. TBD Anaheim, Calif. CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 31

Matchup Location TV TBD vs. TBD Washington, D.C. CBS, TBS TBD vs. TBD Kansas City, Mo. CBS, TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

Matchup Time TV TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. CBS TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. CBS

National championship

Monday, April 8

Matchup Location TV TBD vs. TBD 9 p.m. CBS

National championship

Monday, April 8

Matchup Location TV TBD vs. TBD 9 p.m. CBS

March Madness features from Sporting News

"40 Minutes of Hell" to Hog Heaven : Nolan Richardson's 1993-94 Arkansas team will go down as one of the most fun SEC title-winning teams of all time. It was something he built, one minute at a time.

A barrier-breaking title : The 1961-62 Cincinnati Bearcats made history when they started four black players in their NCAA title game win over Ohio State. We remember the importance of that groundbreaking win.

An Oral History of Steph Curry's 2008 Breakout : In 2008, a little-known, baby-faced guard from Davidson completely took over the NCAA Tournament.

Upset City : Reliving the wildest opening venue in NCAA Tournament history.

The Fagan Jinx : They're not just upset "alerts" when Sporting News' Ryan Fagan is in attendance. Recapping the many improbable upsets Fagan has been on hand to witness.

More than a timeout : The 1993 NCAA Tournament is more than Chris Webber's ill-fated timeout in the national championship game against UNC.

Danny and the Miracles : Recalling Kansas' improbable 1988 title run.

Chalmers' shot still resonates : Mario Chalmers never gets tired talking about his 3-pointer against Memphis in 2008.

DeCourcy's best of 30 years : Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy ranks the best games he has witnessed from 30 years' worth of NCAA Tournament coverage.

The thrill of victory... : Sporting News staff recall their favorite memories of the NCAA Tournament.

...And the agony of defeat : Sporting News staff recalls their most heartbreaking memories from the NCAA Tournament. Get your tissues ready.

Top 80 upsets in March Madness history : It's not March Madness until there's an upset. Ranking the best we ever saw:

Best buzzer-beaters in NCAA Tournament history : The defining shots of the NCAA Tournament, and the reason it's dubbed "March Madness."