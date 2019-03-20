March Madness schedule 2019: Dates, times, TV channels, live stream for every NCAA Tournament game
March Madness is finally here.
Below are the important dates, locations, times and TV channels for the entire 2019 NCAA Tournament schedule: Everything you need to know to tune in to college basketball's Big Dance, which runs March 19-April 8.
Sporting News will keep you updated with scores and schedules throughout the entire tournament, from the First Four to the national championship game.
That said, here's everything you need to know to tune in to the latest edition of March Madness:
March Madness TV channels, live stream
The NCAA Tournament will be broadcast across several stations, including truTV, CBS, TNT and TBS. TruTV will broadcast the First Four (March 19-20). CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS will all broadcast portions of the first- and second-round games from March 21-24. From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight (March 28-31) will be covered exclusively by CBS and TBS. CBS hold broadcast rights for the Final Four (April 6) and national championship game (April 8).
The primary outlet for live-streaming 2019 NCAA Tournament games is March Madness Live, the NCAA's digital platform available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson are CBS's lead boradcast team and will call the Final Four national semifinals and championship game.
Printable 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket
You can get an updated, printable NCAA Tournament bracket here to fill out before the tournament begins. Sporting News will continue to update the bracket as games are played.
Download a printable NCAA Tournament bracket (PDF) above.
NCAA Tournament schedule 2019
(all times Eastern)
Round
Location
Date
TV
First Four
Dayton, Ohio
March 19-20
truTV
First, second rounds
Hartford, Conn.
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Salt Lake City
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Des Moines, Iowa
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Jacksonville, Fla.
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Tulsa, Okla.
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Columbus, Ohio
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Columbia, S.C.
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
San Jose, Calif.
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
South Regional
Louisville, Ky.
March 28, 30
CBS, TBS
West Regional
Anaheim, Calif.
March 28, 30
CBS, TBS
East Regional
Washington, D.C.
March 29, 31
CBS, TBS
Midwest Regional
Kansas City, Mo.
March 29, 31
CBS
Final Four
Minneapolis
April 6
CBS
National championship
Minneapolis
April 8
CBS
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
Matchup
Time
TV
6:40 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
9:10 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Wednesday, March 20
Matchup
Time
TV
NC Central vs. North Dakota State
6:40 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Arizona State vs. St. John's
9 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
First Round
Thursday, March 21
Matchup
Time
TV
Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10)
12:15 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
LSU (3) vs. Yale (14)
12:40 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)
1:30 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (13)
2:00 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15)
2:30 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
Maryland (6) vs. Belmont (11)
3 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13)
3:50 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12)
4:20 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10)
6:50 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
Kentucky (2) vs. Abelene Christian (15)
7:10 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11)
7:20 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Gonzaga (1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (16)
7:27 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15)
9:15 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10)
9:30 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14)
9:45 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9)
9:55 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Friday, March 22
Matchup
Time
TV
Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10)
12:15 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)
12:40 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14)
1:30 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13)
2:00 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15)
2:30 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16)
3 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona St./St. John's (11)
3:50 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12)
4:20 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9)
6:50 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
Duke (1) vs. N.C. Central/North Dakota State (16)
7:10 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14)
7:20 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12)
7:27 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16)
9:15 p.m. ET
TNT/fuboTV
VCU (8) vs. UCF (9)
9:30 p.m. ET
CBS/fuboTV
Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11)
9:45 p.m. ET
TBS/fuboTV
Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis 13)
9:55 p.m. ET
truTV/fuboTV
Second Round
Saturday, March 23
Matchup
Time
TV
TBD vs. TBD
Noon
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
2:30 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
5 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
6 p.m.
TNT
TBD vs. TBD
7 p.m.
TBS
TBD vs. TBD
7:30 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
8:30 p.m.
TNT
TBD vs. TBD
9:30 p.m.
TBS
Sunday, March 24
Matchup
Time
TV
TBD vs. TBD
Noon
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
2:30 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
5 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
6 p.m.
TNT
TBD vs. TBD
7 p.m.
TBS
TBD vs. TBD
7:30 p.m.
truTV
TBD vs. TBD
8:30 p.m.
TNT
TBD vs. TBD
9:30 p.m.
TBS
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28
Matchup
Time
TV
TBD vs. TBD
7 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
7:15 p.m.
TBS
TBD vs. TBD
9:30 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
9:45 p.m.
TBS
Friday, March 29
Matchup
Time
TV
TBD vs. TBD
7 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
7:15 p.m.
TBS
TBD vs. TBD
9:30 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
9:45 p.m.
TBS
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30
Matchup
Location
TV
TBD vs. TBD
Louisville, Ky.
CBS, TBS
TBD vs. TBD
Anaheim, Calif.
CBS, TBS
Sunday, March 31
Matchup
Location
TV
TBD vs. TBD
Washington, D.C.
CBS, TBS
TBD vs. TBD
Kansas City, Mo.
CBS, TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 6
Matchup
Time
TV
TBD vs. TBD
6 p.m.
CBS
TBD vs. TBD
8:30 p.m.
CBS
National championship
Monday, April 8
Matchup
Location
TV
TBD vs. TBD
9 p.m.
CBS
