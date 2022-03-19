March Madness betting: Memphis-Gonzaga an intriguing matchup among Saturday's games

Frank Schwab
·3 min read

The ease in which Gonzaga pulled away from Georgia State, after letting the No. 16 seed hang around for way too long on Thursday, was stunning. They went from being on upset alert to leading by 20 in what seemed like a blink.

When the Bulldogs are at their best, even just for a few minutes at a time, it's clear why they're the favorites to win March Madness at BetMGM. But the second round will bring a challenge from a Memphis team that was underseeded because they started the season so poorly. But the Tigers could put a scare into Gonzaga now, as long as they can avoid giving up a huge run to the Bulldogs.

Here are the picks for the second-round games on Saturday, with spreads from BetMGM:

Providence (-2.5) over Richmond

At some point Providence deserves some credit. Their metrics aren't the best but they keep winning. Richmond looks like a team that could be getting hot at the right moment but it's time to realize the Friars are a very good team, regardless of how many close games they find themselves in.

Memphis (+10.5) over Gonzaga

It's always scary betting against Gonzaga, but Memphis has been fantastic for a couple months. They're 13-2 since a rough start and never had much problem with Boise State in the first round. The Tigers can hang around in this game.

Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) helped his team to a first-round win during March Madness. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

New Mexico State (+6.5) over Arkansas

The Aggies are one of the teams crashing the second-round party after upsetting UConn. Arkansas didn't cover against Vermont but won, and this game might have the same outcome.

North Carolina (+5.5) over Baylor

The Tar Heels have had a few great performances lately. They obliterated Marquette in the first round. Baylor has been fantastic all season but like Gonzaga, the Bears are getting a team in the second round whose seed is not indicative of its talent level. The Tar Heels are talented, they just didn't have much on their resume in terms of quality wins before winning at Duke. Now they look like a team that could beat a No. 1 seed.

UCLA (-2.5) over St. Mary's

St. Mary's is a good, well-coached team and the Gaels can hang with anyone. They did beat Gonzaga this season. I just trust the Bruins, who made a Final Four run last year and could do it again. This could end up being the best second-round game.

Tennessee (-5.5) over Michigan

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes got out of the first round. That was a big deal. Now the Vols can focus on a deep run, which they're capable of doing. Michigan looked good in the first round against Colorado State but we can't ignore that for most of the season the Wolverines were disappointing. Whoever wins, under 136.5 might be the right play.

Creighton (+11.5) over Kansas

You don't see a ton of double-digit spreads in the second round. Creighton has been playing well and should get a little more respect than being an 11.5-point dog in this game.

Murray State (-8.5) over St. Peter's

St. Peter's just pulled off one of the biggest first-round upsets ever over Kentucky. Maybe this is a Florida Gulf Coast situation and they do it again, but I like everything about Murray State. Then again, I liked Kentucky to go to the Final Four and St. Peter's proved me way wrong there.

