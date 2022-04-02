March Madness betting: Final Four picks, including UNC trying to end Coach K's career

Frank Schwab
·3 min read

We have three men's college basketball games left until November. They should be pretty good too.

Four of the sport's premier programs take the court on Saturday, with Kansas vs. Villanova early and Duke vs. North Carolina closing out the NCAA tournament semifinals.

Here are the picks for the two national semifinals, with the spreads from BetMGM:

Kansas (-4.5) over Villanova

The only thing worrying me about this is that everyone seems to be on Kansas. Think about it, have you heard anyone pick Villanova this week?

But everything else points to Kansas. The Jayhawks are better than they were a few weeks ago, and they were never bad. Remy Martin was Big 12 preseason player of the year and almost completely fell out of the rotation. The Arizona State transfer played 11 total minutes in games against TCU and Texas to close out the regular season. Then it changed. Martin is suddenly giving Kansas instant offense. He averaged 19.3 points per game in the first three rounds of the NCAA tournament. Kansas has been a good team all season and have practically added a Big 12 preseason player of the year for the postseason. Whatever the disconnect was before between Martin and the Jayhawks, he's a big part now. And while Kansas doesn't have an NBA lottery pick and doesn't seem as strong as some of the KU teams during the Bill Self era, it has been in the AP's top 10 all season. This is a very good team.

Kansas&#39; Remy Martin has had a good NCAA tournament for the Jayhawks, who advanced to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
On the other side, the injury to Villanova's Justin Moore has been discussed often. He is the Wildcats' second-leading scorer who tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. For a team that hasn't relied on its bench much at all this season, that's a major blow. Villanova is fantastic but any team would feel the effect of losing its second-best player. That injury has been baked into the spread, but I still can't take Villanova and the points. Even if the rest of the world is on Kansas too.

North Carolina (+4.5) over Duke

In the regular-season finale, in what will go down as one of the most famous games in a famed rivalry, North Carolina outscored Duke 55-40 in the second half and ruined Mike Krzyzewski's final home game. That doesn't mean the Tar Heels will win again. But it means UNC won't be intimidated in any way by Duke.

It took a while for North Carolina to truly find its highest level, but the Tar Heels are playing up there now. It mostly started with that win at Duke. North Carolina has looked good in every round of the tournament, other than a stretch against Baylor in which the officials allowed the two teams to play rugby for a while and the Bears stormed back to force overtime. Even then, North Carolina kept its cool and won the game. That says something too.

Duke has the talent edge, but not the edge it has over many teams. North Carolina has high-end talent too, of course. The way North Carolina has played the past few weeks, I would feel comfortable taking 4.5 points against anyone. They have won 10 of 11 and every win has been by at least seven points.

This game should be a great one. A 4.5-point spread seems like too much.

First Four: 2-2

First round: 10-22

Second round: 11-5

Sweet 16: 4-4

Elite Eight: 1-3

Tournament to date: 28-36

