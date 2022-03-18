March Madness betting: Bettor hopes to squeeze $300K out of a Colgate Final Four

Anything can happen in March and that's exactly what one Louisiana BetMGM customer was banking on when they placed a $1,500 wager on No. 14 seed Colgate to make the Final Four. At 200-to-1 odds, the bet will pay out $300,000 should the nation's second-best 3-point shooting team win the Midwest Region.

A brush with destiny?

No team seeded lower than No. 11 has ever appeared in a Final Four. It may seem impossible for a 14-seed to pull it off, but not many thought the idea of Colgate even playing in this year's NCAA tournament was possible after a 4-10 start to the season. Anchored by a starting lineup of three seniors and two juniors — all of whom average double-digit scoring — the Raiders won 19 of their past 20 games, claimed the Patriot League title and secured a postseason berth.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Jeff Woodward #55 of the Colgate Raiders slaps hands with teammate Jack Ferguson #13 during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on November 20, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Colgate enters the tourney on a 15-game win streak, but will have to overcome history if it wants to advance. The Raiders are 0-4 in the NCAA tournament, losing as a No. 16 seed in 1995 and 1996 and then falling in each of the past two tournaments. The Raiders gave No. 2 Tennessee a scare in 2019 when they led in the second half, but eventually came up short, 77-70. As a No. 14 seed last year, Colgate opened up a 14-point lead on No. 3 Arkansas with 5:27 remaining in the first half, before the Razorbacks rattled off a 19-0 run en route to an 85-68 victory.

The Raiders begin their quest for the Final Four on Friday as a +270 underdog to No. 3 Wisconsin and Wooden Award finalist Johnny Davis. Colgate has not played a ranked opponent this season and would likely have to beat three of them in order to go dancing in New Orleans.

Stats provided by Sports Reference and teamrankings.com.