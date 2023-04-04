March Madness: Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and more react to UConn's win over San Diego State
Players, coaches, fans, and family celebrated hard after UConn beat SDSU. Some hugged, some cheered, and others destroyed property.
The Dance has concluded, and UConn has emerged victorious. After a dominant run at the NCAA Men's Tournament, UConn held the trophy aloft after a decisive 76-59 win over San Diego State.
When that buzzer finally sounded after the clock ran out, there was mayhem on the court. Confetti fell as the players hugged, jumped, yelled, and celebrated their hearts out.
The UConn Celebration. pic.twitter.com/Lh62JpmfGD
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 4, 2023
All emotion from Dan Hurley and the Huskies 🙌#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/3e0fNMf1Mq
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2023
The fan reaction to the win ranged from happy and calm to unhinged and possibly illegal, which is pretty much what you'd expect from any college fan base, especially one that's isolated in the upper right corner of Connecticut.
— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2023
Students began rushing the court with a minute left in the game pic.twitter.com/IXCxfmnWaS
— Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) April 4, 2023
RUN HUSKIES RUN! 👏
UConn students are going wild on campus after that Natty Win! 🏆
(via @M_GabrielaMo) pic.twitter.com/NAtVeGgKnZ
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 4, 2023
chaos in storrs #UCONN pic.twitter.com/FQcwoVW6M0
— Just Noogs (@justnoogs) April 4, 2023
Athletes celebrate, congratulate
The eyes of the sports world were on UConn-SDSU on Monday night. UConn women's basketball player Paige Bueckers, currently recovering from a torn ACL, celebrated with a bunch of her teammates.
Paige Bueckers and UConn women’s basketball are hype for the Huskies’ national championship pic.twitter.com/M8xbng0Neb
— Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) April 4, 2023
LETS GO BOYYSSSS 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/KQKHvGvEda
— Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 4, 2023
Angel Reese, who is fresh off a NCAA Women's Tournament win with LSU, had a reason to celebrate UConn's victory: her cousin, Jordan Hawkins, plays for the Huskies.
cookout this year bout to go uppp😭 https://t.co/R6F2625O4B
— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 4, 2023
Kemba Walker, who played for UConn in college, was at the game and ultra hyped to see his alma mater take home the trophy.
Retweet if you love @KembaWalker!#Made4March pic.twitter.com/mhDfNmaSzY
— UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) April 4, 2023
Kemba was feeling GOOD after UConn clinched another NCAA Men’s Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LpDHnNMRSH
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 4, 2023
Other UConn alums like Renee Montgomery and Dan Orlovsky were also over the moon.
Let’s goooo!! #BleedBlue 🥳🥳 National Champions for the 5th time!!🏆 pic.twitter.com/1yFsFV0Yhw
— Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) April 4, 2023
Congrats @UConnMBB
5 in 25
Basketball capital of the world
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 4, 2023
A family affair
The game was truly a family affair in more ways than one. There's the UConn family, which was out in full force to support the 2022-2023 team. Former players were everywhere, and Hurley made sure to personally thank all of them for what they've done for the program through the years.
Retweet if you love these guys! 💙#BleedBlue | #Made4March pic.twitter.com/UoFqyx2vrP
— UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) April 4, 2023
Forever UConn 🐺
We Are Here 🏆
We Bleed Blue 🏀
Brotherhood @UConnMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/4tL8Su0gQs
— Charlie Villanueva cvbelieve.eth (@CVBelieve) April 4, 2023
Ray Allen, Emeka Okafor and Rudy Gay congratulating Dan Hurley pic.twitter.com/Q0ZU9hTqzV
— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 4, 2023
While his team is cutting nets, Dan Hurley is going around to UConns former stars and thanking them for what they've done for the program.
Here he is with Caron Butler.
All class. pic.twitter.com/6o1GrEVojC
— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 4, 2023
And then there's the Hurley family itself. Dan is far from the only coach, with his father Bob, a storied high school basketball coach, and his brother Bobby, the current coach at Arizona and a former Duke star. They were all there, and constantly looked so proud of Dan.
Damn right I got the shot. pic.twitter.com/vX2BzGsw9P
— Doug Tammaro (@DougTammaro) April 4, 2023
Bobby Hurley gets emotional as his brother Dan Hurley accepts the national championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/CtHIUu5jyl
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 4, 2023
Dan's son Andrew is on the UConn team, and coach had him dribble out the clock as the game ended.
HURLEY AND THE HUSKIES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/8adWlfLFzQ
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2023
Dan and Andrew Hurley celebrate UConn's National Championship pic.twitter.com/vLIGTgPC1Y
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2023