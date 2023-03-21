March Madness 2023: Villanova, Louisville march on; scores, schedule, times, TV for NCAA women's tournament Day 4

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon drives to the basket against North Carolina's Paulina Paris during the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on March 20, 2023. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The round of 32 started Sunday and went chalk until the final game of the night when No. 8-seeded Ole Miss shocked No. 1 Stanford. The NCAA women's tournament continues Monday as the final bids to the Sweet 16 are awarded. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game April 2 on ABC. For a deeper look at Monday's slate, check out the what-to-watch guide.

NCAA tournament's Monday schedule

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Miami, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Colorado, 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 3 Ohio State 71, No. 6 North Carolina 69 (Recap)
No. 4 Tennessee 94, No. 12 Toledo 47
No. 4 Villanova 76, No. 12 FGCU 57
No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51

